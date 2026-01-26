10 Pros And Cons Of Copper Countertops For Your Kitchen

When it comes to picking out a material for your kitchen countertops, there are a few factors to consider. First of all, you want it to look good — who doesn't want to appreciate the appearance of their kitchen every time they enter the space? But it's not all about appearance, especially if you're someone who's pretty active in the kitchen. You also have to account for practicality and cleanliness. Luckily, according to Chris Lawson of Online Drawing UK, copper can be a hygienic option when left unsealed.

Copper is considered antimicrobial, which means it actively helps kill germs on contact. In fact, copper is so effective at killing microorganisms that it was used for medicinal purposes in the past. Not only does this mean that you can feel better about the cleanliness of your kitchen, but it also means that you can use fewer harsh cleaners in the space. In that case, mild cleaners like soap and hot water work best, and Windex is also known to be effective without being abrasive. That said, if sealants are a must-have, you can rest assured knowing there are levels to it. The most intense sealants for copper countertops include epoxy resins and polyurethane, with various brands of sealant created specifically for protecting copper. Alternatively, less intensive sealants or permanent sealants are sometimes applied. These various types of waxes may need to be applied on a regular, periodic basis, and can still impact the antimicrobial traits of copper.