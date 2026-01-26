4 Big Grocery Trends To Know For 2026, From Baldor Specialty Foods

Each new year brings along new grocery trends, as our shopping habits continue to evolve alongside the ever-changing economy. For example, old-school grocery staples are becoming popular again thanks to inflation, and the meals we repeatedly make at home inevitably dictate what stores put on their shelves. To gain a better understanding of grocery trends set to define 2026, we spoke to several team members of food distributor Baldor Specialty Foods, who highlighted four specific things that are shifting this year in the grocery space.

According to Mark Pastore, Baldor's Vice President of Business Development, predicted trends for 2026 "reflect how the industry is adapting to real constraints like labor, cost, and efficiency, while still delivering craveable, flavor-forward experiences." He suggests that we're trying to create more with less, as grocery bills continue to increase, but we don't want to sacrifice flavor and comfort food. He explains, "Operators and consumers alike are prioritizing ingredients that work harder on the plate."

Among the trends revealed below, you'll notice a recurring theme of the search for quality while simultaneously appreciating convenience. 2026 is about making shopping trips more efficient and putting in our carts more ingredients that are easy to work with, as well as searching for more interest in our meals.