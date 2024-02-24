Lavender Is The Unlikely Herb You Should Use In Lamb Dishes

Though you may associate lavender with bath salts and products meant to encourage relaxation, culinary lavender might be the cheat code you've been looking for to build layers of flavor in both savory and sweet dishes. A little goes a long way when it comes to adding this aromatic ingredient to recipes. Whether making a simple syrup flavored with the plant or sprinkling dried buds directly onto plates, the inclusion can bring an invigorating aroma to desserts and main courses.

You'll notice that culinary lavender offers subtle mint and spice flavors, not simply the calming scents you are used to experiencing in candles and lotions. Sometimes added to North American versions of Herbs de Provence, culinary lavender can also be used as a standalone star, such as when paired with a gamey plate of lamb. Instead of flavoring your proteins with a floral-forward seasoning that reminds you of the soap in the bathroom, the right amount of lavender can bring a more earthy, grounded aspect to dishes. While lamb is commonly dressed with rosemary and garlic, the flavorful presence of lavender can add that extra touch you've been longing for. Use chopped leaves from fresh lavender to rub meat before roasting, add to the mix for slow-cooked lamb shanks, or bring dried sprigs into the fold with sauces made with the aromatic addition. This combination is delicious when served with roasted potatoes or beds of mixed grains.