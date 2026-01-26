The Best Types Of Steak To Use For Delicious Breakfast Burritos

A burrito is a hearty, tasty breakfast of champions. And adding steak to a breakfast burrito really takes things up a notch. We spoke with Scott Thomas, owner of Grillin' Fools, about the best types of steak to use for a delicious breakfast burrito. According to chef Thomas, "The best cuts of steak for breakfast burritos are the best cuts of steak: ribeye, NY strip, filet." These cuts of steak are from different parts of the cow, offering varying degrees of beefy and buttery flavors. While the filet and ribeye are very juicy, the strip is a leaner, firmer, ultra-beefy cut.

If you aren't willing to spend the big bucks for steak you're going to stuff inside a burrito, Chef Thomas says, "I like to save some funds with a meal like this and go with something like hanger steak or skirt steak." Hanger steak is thicker and more tender than skirt steak, with a bold beefy flavor similar to NY strip. However, it's more expensive and harder to find than skirt steak, a thinner, chewier cut with that same lean beefy flavor. Skirt steak is known as arrachera in Mexican cuisine, used in fajitas and carne asada. If you really want to cut costs, repurpose leftover roast beef into burrito filling, as it's already been slow-cooked to fork-tender perfection.

Thomas also recommends stuffing a spicy steak burrito with pepper Jack cheese and guac. "The cheese binds it all together while the guac cools everything off," he says.