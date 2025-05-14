How To Cut Hanger Steak For Maximum Tenderness Every Time

With its unique texture and rich flavor, hanger steak is a favorite among butchers and meat lovers. It's known for its robust, beefy taste and extremely tender texture, which almost rivals that of a perfect filet mignon, though it usually costs a fraction of the price. The cut comes from the cow's belly area (it hangs off the stomach, hence the name), a fatty area that creates beautiful marbling. To enhance the tenderness further, hanger steak is best served sliced in thin strips. However, there is a right and wrong way to cut it.

Austin Stull, executive chef at The Grillroom Chophouse & Wine Bar in Chicago, Illinois, told Tasting Table that hanger steaks need to be cut against the grain. "This goes for almost all steaks but with more fibrous protein like hanger it's extremely important," he said. "If not you can be left with an almost stringy texture that can be off-putting in the initial bite." The grain refers to the direction of the muscle fibers in the steak. You want to cut across them at an angle. Basically, slice right through them, as opposed to in the same direction they are running.