How To Cut Hanger Steak For Maximum Tenderness Every Time
With its unique texture and rich flavor, hanger steak is a favorite among butchers and meat lovers. It's known for its robust, beefy taste and extremely tender texture, which almost rivals that of a perfect filet mignon, though it usually costs a fraction of the price. The cut comes from the cow's belly area (it hangs off the stomach, hence the name), a fatty area that creates beautiful marbling. To enhance the tenderness further, hanger steak is best served sliced in thin strips. However, there is a right and wrong way to cut it.
Austin Stull, executive chef at The Grillroom Chophouse & Wine Bar in Chicago, Illinois, told Tasting Table that hanger steaks need to be cut against the grain. "This goes for almost all steaks but with more fibrous protein like hanger it's extremely important," he said. "If not you can be left with an almost stringy texture that can be off-putting in the initial bite." The grain refers to the direction of the muscle fibers in the steak. You want to cut across them at an angle. Basically, slice right through them, as opposed to in the same direction they are running.
Slice after resting for the best results
Cutting against the grain shortens the fibers, making them easier to chew. "Segmenting the muscle fibers will yield the most tender bite possible," chef Stull explained. It's best to do this step after the steak has been cooked (grilling is best) and rested to avoid losing any juices.
However, it's easier to identify the direction of the grain while the meat is still raw. To find the grain, look for the parallel, white lines that run along the steak in one direction. They're usually perpendicular to the length of a hanger steak, and the coarse fiber should be quite easy to spot.
Once your grilled hanger steak is rested and ready to cut, use a sharp knife to slice the steak slowly. Check the first piece before continuing. You should be able to see an almost diamond shaped pattern inside. If not, turn the knife 90 degrees. It can be easier to cut a hanger steak into short sections before turning it and slicing, and an angle of 45 degrees works best. Make sure the pieces are thin and serve the hanger steak with chimichurri sauce for a bright burst of flavor.