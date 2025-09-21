What Does It Actually Mean To Cut Meat 'Against The Grain'?

Every cut of meat is made up of bundles of muscle fibers that run in long, parallel lines. When you look at a raw flank steak or brisket, those lines show up as faint ridges or striations on the surface, and that's what meatheads call the "grain." If you slice along those fibers, each bite ends up with a long rope of intact muscle, which makes it tough and chewy. The way to make those same cuts tender is to break them up by turning the knife perpendicular to the fibers and cutting across them, which is exactly how steak is sliced at a steakhouse. That shortens the muscle strands so your teeth don't have to do as much work.

Chefs rely on this rule especially for lean, hardworking cuts like hanger steak or skirt steak, where the fibers are pronounced. Even when cooked perfectly, these cuts can feel leathery if sliced the wrong way. Against the grain, though, they taste dramatically different, particularly because they're easier to chew. The steak is also more flavorful because the shortened fibers release more juices in the bite. The rule applies to other cuts of meat as well; brisket, stir-fry beef strips, and even homemade jerky all benefit from that perpendicular cut "against the grain." Once you learn to spot the grain, you'll notice it every time you face a cutting board, and you'll know precisely how to position your knife.