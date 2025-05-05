​​Transform Leftover Roast Beef Into A Flavorful Burrito In Seconds With These Ingredients

You can transform just about anything into a flavorful burrito filling with the right ingredients on hand. Yes, even leftover roast beef, which actually makes for a tasty and satisfying base. If you think about it, slow-cooked beef is typically one of the most common proteins on Mexican menus, so why not put all that hard work to good use next time you have a big tender beef roast on your hands?

All you need to make roast beef burritos are some spices, chopped onions and garlic, and tomato sauce. Start by shredding the roast beef with two forks, or at least cutting it into small pieces. Once you've diced your garlic and onion, simmer them until they're fragrant and tender. Mix in the beef and tomatoes, along with some Mexican seasonings like cumin, chili powder, paprika, and oregano. Bring everything to a boil and simmer until thickened. You can add some beef stock if the mixture looks too thick, or a spoonful of tomato paste if you like more of a tomato flavor.