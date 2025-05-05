Transform Leftover Roast Beef Into A Flavorful Burrito In Seconds With These Ingredients
You can transform just about anything into a flavorful burrito filling with the right ingredients on hand. Yes, even leftover roast beef, which actually makes for a tasty and satisfying base. If you think about it, slow-cooked beef is typically one of the most common proteins on Mexican menus, so why not put all that hard work to good use next time you have a big tender beef roast on your hands?
All you need to make roast beef burritos are some spices, chopped onions and garlic, and tomato sauce. Start by shredding the roast beef with two forks, or at least cutting it into small pieces. Once you've diced your garlic and onion, simmer them until they're fragrant and tender. Mix in the beef and tomatoes, along with some Mexican seasonings like cumin, chili powder, paprika, and oregano. Bring everything to a boil and simmer until thickened. You can add some beef stock if the mixture looks too thick, or a spoonful of tomato paste if you like more of a tomato flavor.
How to serve roast beef burritos
Once the sauce looks ready, simply roll it in a large tortilla with rice, cheese, beans, and a squeeze of lime. You don't want to overstuff the burritos and make them hard to shape — about ¾ cup of filling should do for a 10-inch tortilla. The proportion of meat to rice and beans is up to you, but people usually aim for an equal amount of each. In terms of beans, go for pinto or black beans. The flavor of the rice also doesn't matter too much, but a Mexican rice recipe will have the biggest impact.
The rest of the toppings are up to you. Shredded cheese, avocado, sour cream — pick your poison. If you don't have time to turn your roast beef into a sauce, you can just fry the leftover meat with the onions, garlic, and spices and top it with some charred tomato salsa. If you're looking for more clever ways to use leftover roast beef, try out a burrito bowl or some enchiladas or tacos. A California breakfast burrito also wouldn't go astray — just make sure to follow these 14 tips you need when making burritos, and you'll be transforming all of that leftover meat into different Mexican meals in seconds.