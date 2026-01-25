This Cheap Great Value Dip Is An Underrated Walmart Find That Belongs In Your Cart

Whether you're hosting game day, taco night, or a casual dinner party, a bowl of warm, gooey queso served with tortilla chips will always please a crowd. This cheesy dip is easy to whip up from scratch or buy in stores, and one of the most reliable options on supermarket shelves happens to be one of the cheapest. Great Value's Salsa Con Queso Cheese Dip is an underrated Walmart food product to add to your cart next time you shop.

Great Value salso con queso is made with real Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, plus diced tomatoes, green chile, jalapeño, and bell peppers. A 15-ounce jar costs just $2.72 online, or 18 cents per ounce. When we tasted and ranked store-bought queso dips from worst to best, this Walmart pick landed in fourth place and beat out eight other products, several of which are more expensive. Mildly salty with a nicely thick texture, Great Value is not the fanciest queso money can buy, but you're not likely to find another decent option for such a low price.

Reviewers on Walmart's website also have nice things to say. "A great-tasting, quality product at a fair price," one customer wrote. "My only regret is that I did not discover it sooner, especially when I think of all the money I could have saved." Others say that it's a great dupe for the popular Tostitos queso. We personally recommend dressing this dip up to give it some extra flair.