This Cheap Great Value Dip Is An Underrated Walmart Find That Belongs In Your Cart
Whether you're hosting game day, taco night, or a casual dinner party, a bowl of warm, gooey queso served with tortilla chips will always please a crowd. This cheesy dip is easy to whip up from scratch or buy in stores, and one of the most reliable options on supermarket shelves happens to be one of the cheapest. Great Value's Salsa Con Queso Cheese Dip is an underrated Walmart food product to add to your cart next time you shop.
Great Value salso con queso is made with real Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, plus diced tomatoes, green chile, jalapeño, and bell peppers. A 15-ounce jar costs just $2.72 online, or 18 cents per ounce. When we tasted and ranked store-bought queso dips from worst to best, this Walmart pick landed in fourth place and beat out eight other products, several of which are more expensive. Mildly salty with a nicely thick texture, Great Value is not the fanciest queso money can buy, but you're not likely to find another decent option for such a low price.
Reviewers on Walmart's website also have nice things to say. "A great-tasting, quality product at a fair price," one customer wrote. "My only regret is that I did not discover it sooner, especially when I think of all the money I could have saved." Others say that it's a great dupe for the popular Tostitos queso. We personally recommend dressing this dip up to give it some extra flair.
How to kick up Walmart's Great Value queso
Great Value Salsa Con Queso is very mild in the spice department, so for chili lovers, a squeeze of hot sauce is an obvious addition. Since the pepper chunks in this product don't have a strong taste, chopped pickled chiles or fresh jalapeños would also be excellent to stir in. For a tangy kick, pour in some of the pickling liquid from the chiles (or any type of pickle) and enjoy a queso with some serious zestiness.
If you like your queso on the chunky side, adding big pieces of fire-roasted tomatoes, bell peppers, and even some chopped onion would produce a heartier texture, perfect for pouring over tacos or loaded nachos. Other ingredients that will level up your queso include roasted garlic, caramelized onions, ground meat, or powdered spices. The latter would be especially good for Great Value's queso, since it doesn't contain any seasonings in the formula. Smoked paprika, chipotle powder, cumin, garlic powder, or some minced cilantro can all make this store-bought dip a bit closer to homemade.
As for what to dip (besides tortilla chips), Great Value Ripple Potato Chips won first place in our ranking of store-bought potato chips and would make a great partner for the brand's queso, since the dip is not too salty. Or, go the extra mile and whip up Taco Bell's nacho fries at home to serve with your queso. It's easier to pull off than you think, and your party guests will never forget it.