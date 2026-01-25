11 Common Mistakes To Avoid When Using Beeswax Wrap

If you spend a lot of time in the kitchen, you may find yourself needing to use a lot of disposable plastic products, from plastic bags to plastic wrap. While these tools can come in handy once in a while, a lot of sustainability- and health-conscious home cooks try to avoid them as much as possible. There are concerns that chemicals leached from plastic wrap could cause health issues, and being disposable and decidedly not biodegradable, many view these types of food storage tools as bad for the environment as well (and a great way to cut down on plastic waste in the kitchen).

That's why you may consider using beeswax wrap in place of plastic wrap. While it doesn't function exactly the same way as plastic wrap, beeswax wraps can cover jars, bowls, and plates and wrap around various food items for storage in the fridge, pantry, or on the countertop — and it's considered safer for your food. But if you've never used beeswax wrap before, there's a chance that you're making some common mistakes; we'll share some of them and give you ideas about how to avoid them so you can ensure that you're getting the most use you can out of your beeswax wraps. Once you start using them, you may never want to go back to plastic again.