Swap These Plastic Kitchen Items For Safer, Smarter Alternatives

We'll cut to the chase: Our kitchens are full of plastic, and that comes with some serious drawbacks. Plastic is not just a potential source of toxins and microplastics, but it's also an environmental nightmare.

If you throw away a plastic item today, it'll very likely still be around for decades to come. In fact, some research suggests that certain plastic items could take up to 500 years to decompose. To put that in context, that means that if, say, Henry VIII threw away a plastic coffee pod in Tudor England, it would only just be finished degrading now. He didn't, of course; plastic wasn't used regularly until the 20th century. But you get the point.

Luckily, for those trying to purge their kitchens of plastic, there are many safer, more sustainable alternatives to choose from. Plastic sponges can be replaced by fruits (yes, really), beeswax can take over from Saran Wrap, and ceramic kettles can do the job of any plastic kettle just as well (if not better). Keep reading to find out more about how to swap plastic kitchen items for safer, smarter alternatives.