What You Should Consider Before Buying A Ceramic Kettle

If your daily routine involves a cup of tea (or five), it might not be your first reaction to think of the humble tea kettle as a multipurpose tool. But, these little beauties tote a myriad of uses, from boiling water for soups to making pour-over or French press coffee, ramen, oatmeal, and more. Because it's an appliance many home cooks reach for so often, it's important to pick the right tool for the job. With that in mind, is a ceramic kettle a good investment?

As any foodie with a sentimental streak will be happy to inform you, kettles are more than just about function. Ceramic carries an inherent nostalgia, with a pleasing design and element of personality that rounds out any tea ritual. Plus, chances are your kettle is a permanent fixture on your countertop or stove, and aesthetics matter. If you have a vintage rooster-themed kitchen, a modern-looking steel kettle might appear a little out of place. Or, maybe you just prefer a warm, kitschy, homey vibe.

Either way, ceramic is a great material for a kettle because it naturally retains heat and helps avoid a metallic taste. If you're looking for an electric ceramic kettle with a heating element of its own, freeing up your stove burners, the BELLA Electric 1.2L Ceramic Kettle ($64.98) is a workhorse with a formidable capacity that comes in a variety of patterns. Still, for all its charms, ceramic isn't without its drawbacks as a kettle material.