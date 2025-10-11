Swap Plastic Wrap For This Natural Alternative That's Safer For Your Food

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are times when you've cooked a big meal, excited about sticking those leftovers in the fridge for later, only to realize you've lost the lid to the storage container. You could reach for some plastic wrap, as most people do, or you could reach for its safer, natural alternative: beeswax wrap. You've probably spotted these colorfully patterned, bendable squares at farmers' markets and walked right past them, but have you ever stopped to consider why they might be worth the investment?

Beeswax wraps are made by pouring a mixture of liquid beeswax, combined with jojoba oil and tree resin, onto fabric (typically 100% cotton), and allowing the creation to harden. Due to the limited materials required for creation, beeswax wraps are free from potentially dangerous chemicals such as PVC and DEHA, which are often found in plastic wrap. Beeswax, in general, is loaded with anti-microbial properties, so it acts as an extra layer of protection for the food you're working so hard to protect. Sure, there are other sustainable plastic wrap swaps already in your kitchen that might work (like plates and lids, for instance), but beeswax wrap is a closer alternative to plastic wrap when it comes to functionality.