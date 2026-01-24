Aldi Vs Lidl: How The Two Chains Compare

You might have heard that Aldi and Lidl are related. Like, literally. Many believe that the founders were brothers, and after an argument, one got Aldi, and the other Lidl. We're sorry to say, while this would be a dramatic and interesting origin story for the two chains, it's not true. But these two retailers do have plenty in common. In fact, Aldi and Lidl may not be brothers by blood, but they are similar, with near-on identical business models.

Both have weird and wonderful middle aisles, both emphasize private label products over brand names, and both are hyper-focused on saving you money. They also have similar roots and were founded in the same country. Spoiler alert, it's Germany, but you probably knew that already.

Sure, there are some differences between them (Aldi's expansion in the U.S. is going considerably better than Lidl's, for example), but these two discount retailers seem to have more that unites them than divides them. Want to find out how the two chains compare? Let's dive in.