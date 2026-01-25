One Heavenly Marie Callender's Pie Makes The Search Worth It
Foodies probably know Marie Callender's pies as a staple of grocery-store freezer aisles (step aside, Sara Lee). But, before appearing in stores, the brand began as a sit-down eatery serving pie and coffee. And it's at these Marie Callender's Restaurant locations that you can be served up the rare Kahlua Cream Cheese Pie that has sweet-toothed foodies raving — and on the hunt for another taste.
An Instagram post from the official Marie Callender's social media account shares a video of "THE Kahlua Cream Cheese Pie!" being made, describing a "Velvety cream cheese pie with a chocolate cookie crust," infused with coffee liqueur. Fans in the comments section rave, "My favorite pie!," "The best pie," and "YES!! YES!! YES!!" Others lament the pie's limited availability, which seems to come and go just as the brick-and-mortar restaurant locations do.
According to another 2025 Facebook post about the Kahlua Cream Pie, the restaurants also seem to offer store-exclusive promotions, by stating, "Take home any whole pie and cheesecake today and get $5 OFF!". Commenters on the post chime in, "Love this pie," and "So sad that your branch in Mexico City has closed." Indeed, fans seem to be flocking to the nearest Marie Callender's Restaurant for the Kahlua Cream Cheese Pie and other treats. A Reddit thread shares a photo of people waiting outside of the Marie Callender's San Diego restaurant location at 8:15 a.m. on the day before Thanksgiving, and the line stretches down the block.
The rare Kahlua Cream Cheese Pie has fans buzzing
At least for now, the only way for foodies to get their hands on the Kahlua Cream Cheese Pie is to head west and visit a physical Marie Callender's store location. While grocery retailers like Walmart and Target carry many different flavors in the brand's frozen pie oeuvre (here at Tasting Table, we love Marie's frozen Chocolate Satin Pie), the Kahlua Cream Cheese Pie appears to be a restaurant-exclusive offering. According to the official company website, the chain currently has locations in California, Nevada, Utah, and Idaho. At one time there were as many as 27 restaurants, and today, according to data analytics firm ScrapeHero, Marie Callender Restaurants have 23 U.S. locations, the bulk of which (19) reside in California. It's a fitting legacy, considering the first-ever pie and coffee shop was opened by Don Callender (Marie's son) in Orange, C.A. in 1964. At Marie Callender's Restaurant in Azusa, California, the velvety-mocha Kahlua Cream Cheese Pie costs $22.99 for the whole pie, or $6.69 by the slice.
For gourmands outside of the West Coast, copycat fan recipes shared online abound. Many theorize that the iconic Kahlua Cream Cheese Pie is made from an Oreo cookie crumb crust filled with some combination of cream cheese, sour cream, semisweet chocolate, heavy cream, vanilla extract, instant espresso powder, and (of course) a splash of Kahlúa rum and coffee liqueur.