One Heavenly Marie Callender's Pie Makes The Search Worth It

Foodies probably know Marie Callender's pies as a staple of grocery-store freezer aisles (step aside, Sara Lee). But, before appearing in stores, the brand began as a sit-down eatery serving pie and coffee. And it's at these Marie Callender's Restaurant locations that you can be served up the rare Kahlua Cream Cheese Pie that has sweet-toothed foodies raving — and on the hunt for another taste.

An Instagram post from the official Marie Callender's social media account shares a video of "THE Kahlua Cream Cheese Pie!" being made, describing a "Velvety cream cheese pie with a chocolate cookie crust," infused with coffee liqueur. Fans in the comments section rave, "My favorite pie!," "The best pie," and "YES!! YES!! YES!!" Others lament the pie's limited availability, which seems to come and go just as the brick-and-mortar restaurant locations do.

According to another 2025 Facebook post about the Kahlua Cream Pie, the restaurants also seem to offer store-exclusive promotions, by stating, "Take home any whole pie and cheesecake today and get $5 OFF!". Commenters on the post chime in, "Love this pie," and "So sad that your branch in Mexico City has closed." Indeed, fans seem to be flocking to the nearest Marie Callender's Restaurant for the Kahlua Cream Cheese Pie and other treats. A Reddit thread shares a photo of people waiting outside of the Marie Callender's San Diego restaurant location at 8:15 a.m. on the day before Thanksgiving, and the line stretches down the block.