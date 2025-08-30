The Frozen Marie Callender's Pie You Should Absolutely Add To Your Shopping Cart

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"This tastes like it came out of a box" might be a critique applied to cardboard-encased wine (some of which is actually pretty good) or microwave dinners. It does not, however, apply to the Marie Callender's oeuvre — especially the brand's Chocolate Satin Pie. In Tasting Table's ranking of six Marie Callender's frozen pies, Chocolate Satin took first place by a landslide.

Marie Callender's as a whole swept the competition in our definitive ranking of seven popular frozen dessert pie brands, leaving well-known names like Mrs. Smith's and Sara Lee in the dust. As we mentioned in our review of the Chocolate Satin Pie, "It all starts with a cookie crust, which automatically makes this pie more interesting than the others in the lineup." We appreciate the textural interplay of the rich, not-too-sweet cocoa layer, the crunchy cookie crust, the cloudy whipped topping, and the dotting of chocolate chips. For an indulgent treat that says "dessert" without blinking or apologizing (or arriving cloyingly sweet), Marie Callender's Chocolate Satin Pie ticks off every box — and certainly doesn't taste like it came in one.

Thanks to its long shelf life, Marie Callender's Chocolate Satin Pie is a long-lasting freezer staple to keep stocked at all times for whenever a sweet tooth strikes. These frozen beauties also make a crowd-pleasing, low-prep dish to share for last-minute gatherings. As the box instructs, simply thaw and dig in. This method can be extra welcome for warm-weather summer parties (no need to preheat the oven).