When you think of the best brand of frozen pies, you should think of Marie Callender's. It's the most iconic sweet and savory pie purveyor that you can find in grocery stores and heat up for a homemade-like taste. Marie Callender's first restaurant opened as a pie shop in 1964 and, over the years, the business grew into a chain with over 100 locations. While there are only 23 locations left currently, many Americans (especially in Southern California, where the brand started) have memories of family meals at the restaurant, and those memories live on with Marie Callender's meals in supermarket freezer aisles. The brand and its pies have been a part of so many Americans' lives for generations, but its origin story is far less familiar, and it's as rich in family warmth as Marie Callender meals.

In the 1940s, Callender was hired by a Long Beach, California snack shop to make pies, which she made from home because she had a better oven. The snack shop owner encouraged her to grow that operation, and she began making enough pies to sell to other local eateries. Her mother and husband both helped with the baking, and her son Don would deliver them on his bike. She was producing 100 pies per day and realized that she could build and expand an entire business by 1948. Then, in 1964, the family was ready to open a restaurant and get Callender's pies into stores.