Garnishes Can Make Or Break Your Manhattan Cocktail — Here's Why

Not only can a well-placed cocktail garnish make a drink look and feel fancy, the right choice can enhance the liquid that is poured into your glass. We spoke to Justin Lavenue, master mixologist and co-owner of The Roosevelt Room, as well as owner of both The Eleanor Event Space & Cocktail Bar and RoadHaus Mobile Cocktails, for expert tips on how to spruce up a classic Manhattan cocktail with the right garnish.

When faced with garnishing options like a traditional cherry or alternatives like lemon or orange peels, Lavenue suggests first considering the ingredients you've used to make your drink before finalizing decisions. "Like everything with a Manhattan, the key is choosing a garnish that supports the spirit and vermouth you've selected, rather than defaulting to habit," he instructs. "With so few ingredients in play, the garnish isn't there to hide flaws or add sweetness," says Lavenue, "It's there to reinforce what's already working."

In the case of a Manhattan, garnishes can coax out fruit and botanical notes. "Garnishes are often misunderstood as decorative afterthoughts, but at their best, they're the final seasoning of a cocktail," Lavenue explains. In fact, he compared the garnishing element to an "aromatic handshake before the first sip." Lavenue also details that the right choice of garnish can elevate a drink's flavor profile while demonstrating both care and intent in a well-made drink.