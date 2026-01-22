Garnishes Can Make Or Break Your Manhattan Cocktail — Here's Why
Not only can a well-placed cocktail garnish make a drink look and feel fancy, the right choice can enhance the liquid that is poured into your glass. We spoke to Justin Lavenue, master mixologist and co-owner of The Roosevelt Room, as well as owner of both The Eleanor Event Space & Cocktail Bar and RoadHaus Mobile Cocktails, for expert tips on how to spruce up a classic Manhattan cocktail with the right garnish.
When faced with garnishing options like a traditional cherry or alternatives like lemon or orange peels, Lavenue suggests first considering the ingredients you've used to make your drink before finalizing decisions. "Like everything with a Manhattan, the key is choosing a garnish that supports the spirit and vermouth you've selected, rather than defaulting to habit," he instructs. "With so few ingredients in play, the garnish isn't there to hide flaws or add sweetness," says Lavenue, "It's there to reinforce what's already working."
In the case of a Manhattan, garnishes can coax out fruit and botanical notes. "Garnishes are often misunderstood as decorative afterthoughts, but at their best, they're the final seasoning of a cocktail," Lavenue explains. In fact, he compared the garnishing element to an "aromatic handshake before the first sip." Lavenue also details that the right choice of garnish can elevate a drink's flavor profile while demonstrating both care and intent in a well-made drink.
Crafting a Manhattan cocktail like a professional
Particularly in spirit-forward recipes like a Manhattan, aromatic garnishes can tease the taste of the drink that is about to reach your lips. "When it comes to cherries, I always encourage people to leave the bright red maraschino cherries — those dyed, artificially-sweetened, cellulose skeletons of their former selves — on the grocery store shelf," Lavenue implores. Instead, he suggests brandied Marasca or Amarena cherries, as they will not only complement some of the fruitier notes present in rye whiskies and bourbons, but also highlight the spiciness and fruitiness found in sweet vermouth.
For those making drinks with a lemon peel garnish, Lavenue recommends adding dry vermouth to the recipe to convert the drink to a Perfect Manhattan. "The bright, lifted citrus oils from the lemon play nicely with the acidity and herbal backbone of dry vermouth, and lemon has a long-standing, natural affinity for rye whiskey in particular," he notes.
Orange peel garnishes tend to pair splendidly with drinks made with bourbon, as Lavenue shares that many bourbons "naturally express notes of candied or dried orange." As a result, an orange peel garnish can gently turn up the volume of this expression without overwhelming flavors. Armed with this knowledge, your next round of homemade Manhattans are in for a professional upgrade.