Why Flamed Granite Countertops Are Ideal For High-Traffic Kitchens

From kiddos to roommates to messy spouses (we love you, but seriously), modern kitchens are working overtime. For home cooks designing or remodeling a high-traffic kitchenspace built to last the long haul, flamed granite countertops belong on your radar. The two chief benefits of flamed granite are its durability and its low maintenance. The material is wildly resistant to wear, but beyond its tactical appeal, it also happens to be aesthetically stunning in a distinctive, one-of-a-kind way (just like your do-it-all kitchen, and the myriad folks who use it ... and use it, and use it).

Assuming all granite is created equal is one of 12 granite countertop mistakes to avoid at all costs. Granite countertops can be finished in a glossy, reflective sheen, honed to a subtler matte finish, or even leathered. As its name suggests, "flamed" granite is produced by exposing the surface of the stone to the intense, direct flame of an oxygen-propane torch. An oft-praised feature of granite countertops is that they allow home cooks to set boiling pots and hot pans down directly on top of the counter without incurring damage. Thanks to these same heat-conductive properties, during the flaming process, the stone heats up ultra-fast, then quickly cools, creating both a unique, distinctive crystallized look and a functionally superior durability. The grains within the stone literally burst, changing the color and texture of the countertop slab. Under the flame, that already-strong granite becomes even tougher and more wear-resistant.