This Old-School Kitchen Island Decor Adds Instant Charm

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We spend so much time in our kitchens, from cooking and cleaning to eating and gathering to reading and working. It's no surprise then, that many people are ditching the colder, more minimalist look to embrace cottagecore kitchens with grandma's-house touches. In one of the biggest, overarching kitchen design trends currently, many of us are warming up our kitchens with layered textures and richer hues, more personalized décor, and eclectic, vintage touches mixed in with our modern staples. One unique way to both capture a more vintage look and also soften up the entire space? Kitchen island skirts.

Kitchen island skirts have evolved out of sink skirts, popular for hiding plumbing and warming otherwise clinical bathroom and kitchen sink areas. People began using them in Europe in the 1700s and 1800s; like any other trend, they've come around again periodically and became particularly in demand in the last couple of years. This is thanks to the aforementioned move toward cozier kitchens — sink skirts soften hard lines and add some movement, and are also an opportunity for injecting color and pattern into the room. Some people are now applying the very same logic to their kitchen islands. Any kitchen island with space to add strips of velcro or stick tension rods can be softened with a skirt in a texture, color, and fabric that beautifully highlights your overall kitchen motif. It will hide any clutter you might have, and make the kitchen island feel comfier in general.