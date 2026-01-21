What Those Circular Shapes On Your BBQ Grill Grate Are Actually For

The shape of a grill's grates might seem fairly standard, like they figured out the best design on the first try, maybe some time back in the iron age — just straight, evenly spaced bars, a kind of fence that keeps your food from falling into the coals. But there is a curious design deviation that has some grillers googling, with good reason, "what are these circular shapes on my BBQ grill?!"

These features are usually built in to more elaborate cast-iron or segmented grates designed for hands-on, bespoke fire management, and not so much on gas grills or super basic, single-piece cooking surfaces. The circles are not labeled, and unless you have owned a charcoal setup with modular parts before, it is easy to misunderstand, overlook, or underutilize these round elements. What they do is expand the potential of your grillage, and they are pretty cool (er, hot?) once you realize how they are meant to be used.

In an exclusive interview on Food Republic, grill master Scott Thomas, owner of The Grillin' Fools, reveals that these circular cutouts are intentional access points to the fire below, "The circular cutouts in grill grates are for adding fuel and smoke wood or aromatics like garlic, onion, and/or herbs to the fire," Thomas said. In some designs, he says, smaller cutouts function as mounting points for attachments like upper racks or rotisserie hardware. So, unlike the still-unsolved mystery of crop circles, there is a practical explanation for their existence. On charcoal and wood-fired grills, heat and smoke are not set-and-forget variables. They are essential tools in every grill master's arsenal that can be mastered and manipulated. These cutouts allow cooks to add fuel and fine-tune flavor mid-cook, without undertaking the dangerously precarious task of removing a big, hot, fully loaded grate.