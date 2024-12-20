The 13 Best Propane Grills Of 2024, According To Reviews
There are various types of grills, including propane, charcoal, wood pellet, and others. However, the gas grill remains one of the most popular among consumers. And it's for good reason: This crowd favorite is fairly simple to maintain and decently easy to use — not to mention, gas grills are the favorite of "King of the Hill's" noted propane and propane accessory salesman, Hank Hill. Propane grills are also a staple of outdoor cooking and often evoke memories and feelings of summertime cookouts and delicious flame-cooked food that you can only kind of emulate indoors.
As such, there are myriad options to choose from. Choices not only include brands but also size. Most propane grills come in two-, three-, and four-burner configurations, and there is growing interest in outdoor griddles that are just as versatile as their indoor brethren. Propane grills don't differ greatly from one brand to another, but consumers definitely have their preferences. So, if you're looking for a grill to perfectly cook your next steak or host a BBQ like Bobby Flay, here are the ones that people tend to like most.
For the most part, these grills were selected with two main criteria. The first is that they had to have high reviews on at least two separate websites. For websites, we leaned heavily on nationwide chains like Home Depot, Lowe's, Ace Hardware, and others since people all around the U.S. grill. All of their opinions mattered for this list.
Oklahoma Joe's Canyon Combo Grill
Choosing the correct cooking method is a key tip when grilling food, and Oklahoma Joe's Canyon Combo Grill is a good place to start. Its claim to fame is that it's a propane grill and a charcoal grill in one, negating the need to choose between one fuel source and another. The benefit is that you can enjoy the clean cook of propane or the smoky taste of a charcoal grill without needing to buy two separate appliances. The side of the grill also houses a firebox, which you can load up with wood and use to smoke whatever you're grilling in the main cooking area.
It's the highest-rated combo grill that we could find, garnering a decent rating at Lowe's and at Home Depot. None of the other combo grills we found rated above four stars, making Oklahoma Joe's the standalone option if you want a combo grill. Consumers like the grill, noting its excellent versatility and its ability to function as a gas grill, charcoal grill, and smoker all in one.
Purchase the Oklahoma Joe's Canyon Combo Grill at Lowe's for $549.
Monument Clearview
The Monument Clearview grill is arguably one of the most aesthetically pleasing grills on the list. It's a Lowe's exclusive, and reviewers gave the grill a solid overall rating. It comes in four colors, including blue, gray, green, and red. Its namesake feature is the window on the lid that lets you close the grill while continuing to survey the food inside, which is a handy and functional addition as long as you can keep it clean.
It comes with a four-burner layout and 723 square inches of cooking space. That measurement includes the warming rack on the left side of the grill and the extra burner on the right side. Both burners can be closed and used as side tables adding two extra arms of sturdy counter space. Its best feature is that it's bright and thematic, but having four total burners is also a boon for setting up several grill zones. When grill season hits, it becomes important to be able to cook multiple foods at once. The Monument Clearview grill looks nice, and reviewers most compliment its ease of use, steady cooking temperatures, and, of course, attractive shades.
Purchase the Monument Clearview at Lowe's for $512.41.
Weber Genesis E-435
The E-435 is the first of many Weber grills featured on this list. The brand sells a lot of grills and has garnered considerable customer loyalty over the years. It also has the distinction of being one of the most expensive grills that Weber sells, so it has the most high-end features.
Those features include a four-burner configuration with nearly 1,000 square inches of total cooking space, making it one of the larger grills on the list. It also features a side burner and a cabinet for the propane tank that will keep it safe in inclement weather. It also comes with little niceties like a grease trap to make cleaning easier and a locker on the left side where you can put grill grates that you aren't using. If that wasn't enough, Weber has a 12-year warranty on this bad boy. Reviewers note the excellent build quality, large size, ability to get up to temperature quickly, and ability to cook food evenly.
Purchase the Weber Genesis E-435 on Amazon for $1,399.
Blackstone Outdoor Griddle
Outdoor cooking on a griddle has become increasingly popular thanks to its ease, familiarity with indoor griddle cooking, and online personalities like Ralphthebaker and GrillThisSmokeThat, whose short-form videos have garnered millions of views. Blackstone is among the most popular brands in the outdoor griddle space. It's essentially a propane grill with a flat top instead of the usual grill grates. You lose the iconic grill marks, but you get back the ability to make an entire fajita dinner on a single cooking surface while still enjoying the great outdoors.
What you see is what you get with the Blackstone, including the two side tables and the flat-top cooking surface. There aren't any real surprises with this one. People who bought the grill like the ease of use when it comes to cleaning a flat top over its typical grill counterpart and the ability to cook a wide range of foods outside. It's not quite traditional grilling, but traditional grills can't cook eggs, bacon, and even pancakes on the same surface in the sunshine like a flat top can.
Purchase the Blackstone 28" Original Griddle at Lowe's or Home Depot for $249.
Kenmore Black
The Kenmore Black is a budget-level grill intended to give you that grilling experience for not that much money. It comes as part of Kenmore's Black lineup of appliances, and it's kind of neat that the brand includes a grill in that lineup. In any case, the grill comes with four burners plus a side burner, should you need it. Otherwise, the configuration is fairly typical of a grill. You get a lower shelf for the gas that is enclosed to prevent damage in inclement weather, along with a left-side table for holding food and tools while you cook. The right side houses an extra burner to keep food warm that can be covered and used as an extra table.
It's on the larger side, which is good news given its price, and the two racks let you move food around while cooking. For the most part, reviewers were unanimous in saying that the grill heats quickly and cooks evenly, while the four-burner setup grants plenty of real estate for get-togethers and family BBQs.
Purchase the Kenmore Black at Home Depot or Lowe's for $349.99.
Weber Spirit II E-210
The Weber Spirit II E-210 is an excellent grill for small families and folks who want a grill to put on their apartment patio. It's not too big but still comes with plenty of niceties, such as two side tables to hold food that also fold down to get out of the way for a more compact store. There is also Weber's excellent grease trap solution that makes cleaning slightly easier. Its main unique perk is a fuel gauge so you can properly plan your next propane refuel, which can be a boon if you're getting ready to do a lot of grilling for a cookout.
In terms of ratings, it seems this small fry is a fan favorite. The grill has over 27,000 reviews as of this writing and maintains a good overall rating at Home Depot and Lowe's. People like that this little guy can keep its temperature even in colder weather, has easy-to-clean disposable grease trap trays, and has a small stature that makes it easy to store on porches or in garages.
Purchase the Weber Spirit II E-210 at Lowe's or Home Depot for $499.
Monument Portable Tabletop Grill
The Monument tabletop propane grill is the highest-rated tabletop grill that we could find. The little grill is made of stainless steel, comes with two burners, and is perfect for apartments and similarly small living spaces — although we highly recommend that you still use it outside on a safe surface. It's also a good choice for a camping trip as it weighs about 20 pounds and is easy to pack in a trunk.
It features enough space for around seven hamburgers at once, giving you plenty of space to cook up a nice, juicy burger for you and the family. It also leans into its portability by having travel locks and a firebox in case you want to do some wood smoking. The small stature seems to be the biggest win among its owners as most people like that they can toss this into their vehicles and use it to grill while camped out somewhere. One person even took it out on a boat.
Purchase the Monument Portable Tabletop Grill on Amazon for $149.
Broil King Baron 420 Pro
The Broil King Baron 420 Pro is one of six similar Baron models that range from the high-end, maximum-sized 590 Pro to the smallest 320 Pro. Of those, shoppers seem to prefer the mid-size 420 Pro the most. It's a four-burner grill with two side tables and a fairly typical overall design. Despite that, people tend to like its overall build quality, along with its high heat and lighted temperature knobs, which are easy to see in the dark.
It's one of the most expensive mid-size grills on the list, but it does come with some good features. The inside comes with three layers, including the tube burners, a steel wave plate above the burners, and the grill grates. The system is designed to catch moisture and cook it off, sending steam back to the food.
Purchase the Broil King Baron 420 Pro on Amazon for $909.
Nexgrill Daytona
Nexgrill is a vendor partner for Home Depot, so its grills are only available there. It's a budget brand and costs much less than most of its competitors. Its Daytona grill is a griddle-style propane grill with a 28-inch cook surface, making it similar in total cook area to the Blackstone griddle. Nexgrill's version is a lot simpler, with a storage shelf for the propane and a side table for holding food.
Various models of this grill exist on Nexgrill's website, Best Buy, and other websites, but the Daytona seems to be the most popular among them. Customers like the value proposition of getting a griddle-style grill for around $200 that still performs well, along with the usual benefits of grilling on a flat top over a regular grill. In short, if you want some delectable smash burgers on the cheap, Nexgrill's Daytona is a good place to start.
Purchase the Nexgrill Daytona at Home Depot for $199.
Monument Mesa
The Monument Mesa is the highest-rated grill we could find, and it isn't from Weber. It's similar to the Clearview grill in that it has a window that you can use to view your food as it cooks while the lid is down. Otherwise, it's a simple, stainless-steel design with an extra burner on the right side and a shelf on the left. The model can come with between two and four burners. Shoppers seem to like the three-burner variant the most.
It's mostly a solidly built grill that functions as intended, which is still high praise. Its strength is that it's just a good-performing grill. It doesn't have a bunch of gimmicks or complex features. You simply set the temperature and cook your food. People who own the grill say they like that it is easy to assemble, cooks evenly, and is reasonably easy to clean with its slide-out base and grease trap.
Purchase the Three-Burner Monument Mesa at Home Depot for $379.99.
Weber Genesis E-315
Thus begins the march of Weber grills as they will fill up the remainder of the list. There are two variants of the grill. The first is a standard three-burner grill for $799, and then there's a bundle package that comes with a griddle plate in addition to regular grill plates for $998. If you opt for the more expensive option, you'll have a griddle-style grill and a regular grill all in one, freeing you from the burden of having to choose.
Weber's big marketing strategy with this one is simply that it's a solid grill. Its most unique features are mostly internal improvements, such as the PureBlu burners that evenly distribute heat and Weber's grease management system that helps clean the inside of the grill faster. The grill itself features two side tables and no extra burners. People who bought the grill like that it heats up very quickly, cooks quite evenly, and gives you the option to buy accessories like this half-griddle plate so you can do both flat top grilling and regular grilling.
Purchase the Weber Genesis E-315 at Home Depot or Lowe's for $799.
Weber Genesis E-330
The Weber Genesis E-330 is a very minor step up from the E-315. In fact, you wouldn't be mistaken to say that the E-330 and the E-315 look nearly identical. Both have dual side tables with no extra burners and a mid-sized cookbox with three burners. Even the cabinet for the propane tank is virtually identical to its sister product. Reviewers don't really have any complaints about this one and like it for the same reasons as the E-315.
There are two major differences between the E-330 and the E-315. The first is an extra side storage compartment to the left of the propane cabinet to hold your grill tools. The other is the sear zone control on the front of the grill, which grants you a space to put something like a cast iron skillet on the grill and sear food that way instead of directly on the grates. For these two upgrades, Weber charges an extra $200 from its E-315 model.
For the record, the E-325 is virtually identical to the E-315 and the E-330. It has the sear zone control of the E-330 but lacks the extra storage compartment on the left side. So, if you want to save $100 and don't mind less storage, the E-325 is essentially an E-330 with a little bit less metal and a cheaper price tag.
In any case, you can purchase the Weber Genesis E-330 at Home Depot for $949.
Weber Slate Griddle Flat Top Grill
Weber's official entry into the griddle grill segment seems to make customers happy. In terms of construction, it has some extra storage and side tables along with a side burner on the 36-inch variant that isn't on the 30-inch variant. People also seem to like this more than other griddles due to its consistent performance and large cook surface. Reviewers also like the typical benefits of cooking on a flat top, such as easier cleanup and more options when it comes to which foods they can cook.
It features a carbon-steel cooktop that Weber says is seasoned and ready to cook out of the box, along with four burners to evenly distribute heat. The right-side table, which doubles as an extra burner, also comes with a flip-up tray to hold even more stuff while you cook. Weber also pre-seasons its griddle plate so it's ready to cook right out of the box. Other brands require you to season the griddle top first.
Purchase the Weber Slate Griddle Flat Top Grill at Home Depot for $999.
Methodology
In terms of selections, we went with what it says in the title. Propane grills were chosen based on customer reviews from a variety of online stores, including the manufacturers' own websites and popular retail chains. We went predominately with Lowe's and Home Depot because they are nationwide retailers, meaning that we could get review samples from all across the country and not just in localized areas. In instances where we couldn't source enough reviews from there, we also used Ace Hardware, Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart.
Once we had our sources, the next step was to choose the grills. We omitted any grill with a 3.9-star rating or under at the time of this writing. In addition, grills with few reviews were also largely removed from consideration. After all, a grill with a 4.8-star rating and over 10,000 user reviews is a lot less likely to contain honeymoon-period or false reviews than something with 15 5-star reviews on Home Depot's website, where every response was collected as part of a promotion.
Of course, user reviews have their ups and downs. Every major website on the Internet suffers from fake reviews along with promotional reviews that help goose ratings. Thus, while we made every effort to choose grills that reviewers seemed to actually like, there is the boilerplate warning that user reviews are intrinsically only partially trustworthy, even in large numbers. Be sure to do research before purchasing anything to make sure you'll like it.