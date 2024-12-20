The 13 Best Propane Grills Of 2024, According To Reviews

There are various types of grills, including propane, charcoal, wood pellet, and others. However, the gas grill remains one of the most popular among consumers. And it's for good reason: This crowd favorite is fairly simple to maintain and decently easy to use — not to mention, gas grills are the favorite of "King of the Hill's" noted propane and propane accessory salesman, Hank Hill. Propane grills are also a staple of outdoor cooking and often evoke memories and feelings of summertime cookouts and delicious flame-cooked food that you can only kind of emulate indoors.

As such, there are myriad options to choose from. Choices not only include brands but also size. Most propane grills come in two-, three-, and four-burner configurations, and there is growing interest in outdoor griddles that are just as versatile as their indoor brethren. Propane grills don't differ greatly from one brand to another, but consumers definitely have their preferences. So, if you're looking for a grill to perfectly cook your next steak or host a BBQ like Bobby Flay, here are the ones that people tend to like most.

For the most part, these grills were selected with two main criteria. The first is that they had to have high reviews on at least two separate websites. For websites, we leaned heavily on nationwide chains like Home Depot, Lowe's, Ace Hardware, and others since people all around the U.S. grill. All of their opinions mattered for this list.

