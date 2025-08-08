Why Both Tongs And Tweezers Deserve A Place In Your Grilling Toolkit

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Grilling is a culinary art form, and like any great artist, a grill master needs the right tools. While tongs are a familiar sight at the grill, their sleeker cousin, the tweezer, deserves a place in every grilling toolkit, too. Tongs are ideal for their strength and control, which makes them useful for gripping and flipping larger foods on the grill, such as steaks and corn on the cob. Meanwhile, tweezers offer precision for more delicate foods, like shrimp and vegetables. According to Brandon Hurtado, chef and author of Barbacoa: The Heart of Tex-Mex Barbecue, both of these tools make the grilling process simpler, and you can't go wrong keeping them on hand all the time. "Grilling tweezers are great for yakitori-style grilling, but there's something about a pair of traditional tongs (you've gotta click them three times for good luck) that can't be beat," explains Hurtado.

Hurtado does have one additional note, though: While the full grilling experience is aided by having both tools, you still don't want to use either when smoking meats. Instead, he advises wearing a pair of cloth heat-resistant gloves with nitrile gloves over them, as this is a far more effective method to grill with efficiency. This glove-on-glove technique offers better control when smoking meat, letting you directly handle large cuts like pork shoulder or brisket without puncturing the meat with grill tools or losing precious juices, which enhance flavor.