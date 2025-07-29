How Pitmasters Control Smoke To Make The Perfect Barbecue

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to really good barbecue — the kind you get from the absolute best barbecue restaurants in the U.S., where people start lining up at dawn — the careful use of smoke is crucial. The taste of smoke is an essential component — a key ingredient, really — but it can also easily be overdone. Too much, and your barbecue goes from deliciously smoky to ashy or burnt. For a little insight into how pitmasters achieve this perfect balance, Tasting Table spoke with Brandon Hurtado, chef and author of "Barbacoa: The Heart of Tex-Mex Barbecue."

Straight out of the gate, Hurtado has an answer for us as well as a technique. "When smoking meats, I try to introduce more smoke at the very beginning of the cook, then run a cleaner fire with the smoke stack more open throughout the duration of the cook," he says, adding that this method prevents "an overly smoky or 'dirty' acrid taste." But what exactly does it mean to burn a "clean" fire?

A clean fire, as Hurtado explains, simply means that the wood is burning well. And the best tool to judge the cleanliness of the burn is the color of the smoke. Hurtado elaborates that a clean-burning fire will create a light blue smoke that doesn't carry too much unwanted flavor. Heavy, dark smoke with a strong, acrid smell is what you want to avoid. And the trick to that, it turns out, is also the key to all smoking: fire management.