The Average Lifespan Of A Toaster (And How To Make Sure Yours Lasts)

If you dread having to buy new kitchen appliances because you worry they are designed to break down or become obsolete within five years, your fears might be valid. While large appliances can last six to 20 years, most modern toasters and other small appliances have an average lifespan of about five to 10 years. However, this does not mean that your new toaster is destined for landfill. If you buy a toaster brand known for its durability and performance, use it as intended by the manufacturer, and protect it from dust and moisture, you can extend its lifespan.

Vintage countertop appliances like toasters can often last decades because they were typically manufactured with durable heating elements and metals like Nichrome, which is an alloy of nickel, iron, and chromium. Nichrome is not only incredibly efficient, but it also can last a lifetime if not exposed to extreme wear and tear or volatile environments. Most modern toasters, even from luxury appliance brands, are made from less expensive materials that are more vulnerable. Their vulnerability quickly increases with age as the components are exposed to food, dust, and moisture. Another reason fancy toasters seem to break down quicker is that they consist of complex circuitry and electronics that are delicate and hard to repair. Buying a toaster that is just a toaster rather than a combination appliance or smart appliance could save you money and frustration. Plus, when you buy the best four-slice toaster without a lot of bells and whistles, it will be easier to use, and might surprise you with just how effective it is.