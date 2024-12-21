The Best 4-Slice Toasters, According To Reviews
Whether you've recently hosted your extended family for the holiday season or your household is regularly bustling with activity every morning, breakfast can be a challenging affair. At times, it may seem like everyone has a different preference for juice, milk, fruit, eggs, and toast. Not to mention, you might have multiple people clamoring for breakfast all at once. That's where 4-slice toasters come into the picture. They can lift some of the burden off your shoulders by allowing you to toast a bagel and bread at the same time. On some models, you can even choose different toasting levels for each set. If you need an extra nudge to invest in this appliance, here it is: You can use it for more than just making toast. Heating breakfast pastries, pizza, and even asparagus are some of the absolute best uses for your toaster.
There are many factors to consider when purchasing a toaster, let alone a 4-slice toaster. That's why we've done the work for you by examining customer feedback on some of the most popular models. We examined the aesthetics, ease of use, durability, cost, and efficacy. By doing so, we've narrowed the number to get a final list of the best 4-slice toasters. More notes on methodology can be found at the end of this article.
Cuisinart 4-Slice Custom Select Toaster
Cuisinart 4-Slice Custom Select Toaster allows you to select between five different settings (English muffin, pastry, waffle, bagel, and bread). Reviews indicate that different programs make a difference and learning how they function is generally recommended. For example, bagel halves are only toasted on flat sides. Additionally, this toaster offers a defrost function and seven shade settings. The silicone feet keep the stainless steel body in place on your counter, and it has a single-slice function ideal if you're in the mood for a small snack. Reviews also mention that the toaster slots are wide enough to accommodate bagels and thick slices of homemade bread. They describe the multi-function dial as helpful, and most claim that the toaster evenly browns each slice of bread.
Some reviews mention that toasting is uneven on both sides and that the single-slice setting can be confusing. The toaster effectively toasts just one slice, but it engages the filaments around two slots. Additionally, reviews say it's time-efficient, but it does not give you a countdown for long you will have to wait — though understanding what the numbers on your toaster actually mean can help you estimate. A watched pot never boils, so we recommend getting the rest of your breakfast ready while the Cuisinart works its magic.
Purchase Cuisinart 4-Slice Custom Select Toaster on Amazon for $79.95.
SMEG 4x4-Slice Toaster
The retro aesthetic of SMEG 4x4-Slice Toaster makes it well-suited to anyone who also keeps vintage Lenox spice jars and mechanical weighing scales on their shelves. With colors like pastel green, pastel blue, pink, cream, white, red, and steel, you'll surely find an option to accommodate the rest of your kitchen's color scheme. In fact, Amazon reviewer Aufgeiler stated: "I didn't think I would fall in love with an inanimate object, but it has happened. Boy this thing is gorgeous!"
This toaster has six shade settings, a defrost function, a reheat function, and a bagel function that toasts only the interior side. Each side of the toaster features a control panel, and the slots automatically center each slice of bread. Each of these slots is wider than an inch, and reviews generally indicate that this is sufficient for bagels and thick bread slices. Reviews also mention that when paired with the SMEG sandwich racks, this toaster does a wonderful job of making sandwiches. This toaster's crumb tray makes cleaning a breeze, and in case you were wondering, there's a very good reason why you shouldn't shake your toaster to get the crumbs out. The anti-slip feet will keep it secure wherever you end up putting it. Keep in mind that some reviewers commented on it somewhat substantial size and noted that there is no timer to let you know how far the toasting cycle has progressed.
Purchase SMEG 4x4-Slice Toaster on Amazon for $240-280, depending on color selection.
Die-Cast 4-Slice Breville Smart Toaster
Though this Breville Smart Toaster doesn't include Siri, it's still a pretty nifty invention. What makes it so intelligent is the ability to position and regulate the browning of toast once you press appropriate buttons. Two unique features cater to those who are picky about precisely how toasted they want their bread. The "lift and look" function gives you the opportunity to peek at your toast every 20 seconds, and the "a bit more" setting means you don't have to subject your toast to a full cycle when only a bit more toasting is needed. Both functions arose from customer feedback on Breville's previous models, and they have generally received positive reviews.
The Breville Smart Toaster features five shade settings and an LED bar to indicate how far the toasting cycle has progressed. Meanwhile, all functions are initiated via buttons located on the top. Extra-wide slots accommodate bagels and heftier food items. This toaster's sleek, die-cast brushed aluminum appearance means it is simple to clean (especially due to the crumb tray) and easily fits into any kitchen aesthetic.
Like most toasters with multiple functions, you may need to experiment before you get consistent results. For example, Gary B reviewed this toaster, stating that, "I like a toasted bagel entirely on LEVEL 3, followed by a follow-up using the BAGEL setting on LEVEL 1. It always comes out just right." Though it's one of the more expensive options, the reviews indicate it's worth the price.
Purchase Breville Smart Toaster on Amazon for $199.95.
Haden Dorchester 4-Slice Toaster
Haden Dorchester 4-Slice Toaster doesn't come with many fancy settings, but simplicity is what many people prefer for their kitchen appliances. Bagel, defrost, and cancel functions exist, as well as six shade options, a crumb tray for fast clean up, and a countdown dial to help you time the rest of your breakfast. It also self-centers the slice for more consistent browning.
This toaster has a chic, slightly retro design, yet its LCD display lends a modern touch to balance the aesthetic. You can purchase it in different colors like matte black and matte white, as well as silt green, pebble, and stone blue. If you're in the midst of a kitchen remodel, consider purchasing some of the brand's other appliances to assemble a matching set.
Reviews indicate that the toaster is efficient, extremely easy to clean, and able to accommodate both long and thick slices of bread. Several reviewers said that they appreciated the option to briefly view their toast without needing to cancel an ongoing toasting cycle. One thing to note with this appliance is that its two sides do not operate independently of one another; a few reviewers explained that all four slots will pop up at the same time, even if you start them at different times. Also, multiple reviews indicate that you may need to bend down to counter height to properly read the LED display.
Purchase Haden Dorchester 4-Slice Toaster on Crate and Barrel for $129.95.
Zwilling Enfinigy Cool Touch 4-Slice Toaster
ZWILLING Enfinigy 4-slice toaster falls into a category of high-end toasters, but comes at a reasonable price. According to reviews, it is a simple yet effective model. Seven shade settings can be adjusted using the knobs on both sides, while the crumb tray helps expedite cleaning. This toaster comes with three different programs, including bagel, defrost, and reheat. Those who tend to walk away from the kitchen and become sidetracked with other chores will be happy to know that the toaster switches off automatically when it detects that the food is burning. The reheat function can also be handy when you've forgotten about your toast, but Amazon reviewer rideforwork shared that the toaster nevertheless "keeps your toast well until you're ready to grab it."
The toaster's extra-lift option means you won't be reaching inside the appliance to extract short food items, and its self-centering feature helps ensure even browning. Reviewers indicate that the 1.5-inch wide slots provide plenty of room to accommodate both long and thick bagels, pastries, and bread items. However, as a whole, the appliance can be a bit bulky, so make sure to measure the dimensions of the counter space where you'll be putting it before ordering. The toaster's sleek, stainless steel exterior will complement most kitchens without particularly standing out as a centerpiece.
Purchase ZWILLING Enfinigy 4 Slice Toaster on Amazon for $129.95.
Elite Gourmet ECT-3100 Long Slot 4-Slice Toaster
If you've never owned a 4-slice toaster and are wondering if it will help streamline your family's mornings in the kitchen, the Long Slot 4-Slice Toaster by Elite Gourmet is a good entry version to try before investing in bulkier models. Besides being one of the most affordable models, it is also simple to use.
This toaster comes with six shade settings, in addition to reheat, defrost, and cancel functions. The high lift lever helps you pull out toast without making a crumbly disaster, but even if you do end up with a mess, the toaster's crumb tray makes cleaning less of a chore. There is even a built-in, retractable warming rack designed to accommodate items like croissants, pastries, and even pitas. Reviewers claim it's great for hot dog buns and ideal for toasting longer food items like baguettes.
If you're low on counter space, the design of this appliance may be just what you need. Instead of featuring four separate slots, there are only two slots, each long enough to house two slices of bread. It's just shy of 5 pounds, making it one of the lighter 4-slice toasters on the market.
The lower price is mirrored in the 1,300 wattage, but users generally agree it does a perfectly fine job of toasting bread. It should be noted that there is no bagel function for single-sided toasting.
Purchase Elite Gourmet ECT-3100 Long Slot 4-Slice Toaster on Amazon for $34.99.
Proctor Silex 4 Slice Toaster
Proctor Silex 4 Slice is one of the simplest and most affordable 4-slice toasters. You won't find the same bells and whistles offered by more expensive toasters, such as the bagel, defrost, and reheat functions, but sometimes, less is more, especially when it comes to kitchen appliances.
Each side of the Proctor Silex 4 Slice Toaster features one dial with seven shade settings and one lever to insert and extract toast. The toaster has wide slots to accommodate thicker items, a cancel function, a "toast boost" feature to help extract items after the toasting cycle is complete, a crumb tray, and an auto shutoff feature to enhance safety and prevent jammed toast from burning. As it's made of plastic, it weighs just over 4 pounds and can easily be moved around the kitchen.
This toaster has a 1,300-watt motor, and while reviews indicate that it browns bread evenly, it may take a little longer to do so. A few reviews also suggest that while the slots are certainly wide as advertised, you may have difficulty fitting long slices of bread into them.
Purchase Proctor Silex 4 Slice on Amazon for $37.99.
Mueller UltraToast
Mueller UltraToast is an affordable toaster option that is also popular for its simplicity, reliability, and versatility. It has six shade settings and three pre-set programs — reheat, defrost, and cancel — that can be adjusted on the toaster's LED display. This product also features a removable crumb tray and two long self-centering slots, each measuring a generous 1.6 inches, and can house two slices of bread. Multiple reviewers stated that these slots are large enough to accommodate even larger bread slices, such as sourdough.
Reviews generally indicate that despite the 1,300 watt-motor, this toaster browns bread evenly (if a bit slowly). If you're in the habit of having the same breakfast every day, you'll be happy to learn that Amazon reviewer Chip shared how he appreciates that "it remembers the last used settings for both the regular toasting as well as the defrost mode." Note that this toaster does not have a bagel function or a countdown timer.
The slim profile can be a blessing for those tight on kitchen space. While it is a little less than 16 inches long, it is less than 7 inches wide, meaning you can easily find a place for this toaster. Though this a stainless steel toaster, it weighs just under 5 pounds, so you can also conveniently move it around the kitchen when you need to use it.
Purchase Mueller UltraToast 4-Slice Toaster on Amazon for $35.51.
GE Stainless Steel Toaster
GE is one of the most reliable brands for kitchen equipment, and this stainless steel 4-slice toaster does not disappoint. The toaster falls into an affordable range, but it offers a few functionalities not available on cheaper models, such as the bagel setting. It comes with seven shade options adjustable by knobs on both sides, as well as defrost, bagel, and cancel setting that can be initiated by pressing buttons. Each slot is 5.5 inches long and just shy of 1.4 inches wide, helping accommodate larger food items. If kitchen appliances that beep loudly at the end of their cycles send shivers down your spine, fear not, as this toaster does not beep and is silent while in use.
Customers appreciate this toaster's simple, stainless steel design, which will match the aesthetics of most kitchens. They generally agree that this toaster wins out on the ease of use, a benchmark that fancier toasters with more options may not be able to live up to. With a 1,500-watt capacity, buyers note that the toaster performs well and is very efficient. It's also worth mentioning that the toaster's sleek design and removable crumb tray make cleanup less excruciating. We recommend not skipping the cleaning step — after all, toast burns more easily when your toaster isn't clean.
Purchase GE Stainless Steel Toaster on Amazon for $59.
Black Decker 4-Slice Toaster
Part of the reason Black+Decker has earned a spot on our list of the best toaster brands is the value for money offered by its products. The brand has the same approach with its 4-slice toaster, which has generally received favorable reviews from customers.
This toaster features seven shade options adjustable via a dial knob, a cancel button, a crumb tray, bagel and defrost programs, and extra-wide slots that self-adjust to center the toast. The extra lift function provides an easy way to remove stuck toast from a toaster, while the stainless steel accents keep this toaster aesthetically appealing. One of the lightest 4-slice toasters that you'll find, this product weighs only three pounds and can easily be moved around your kitchen.
One thing users mention is that the knob's black design can be difficult to read and that buttons, when selected, show no obvious signs of engagement, such as being illuminated by a backlight. This could be problematic if you'll be operating it in dim morning light. Also, some reviews mention it can be a bit slow and that the bagel setting uses a dual-sided toasting method rather than the single-sided method common with other brands.
Purchase Black+Decker 4-Slice Toaster on Amazon for $37.
Methodology
It became abundantly clear while researching this list that no toaster is perfect. In fact, that was a sentiment commonly echoed by reviewers themselves. That's why we have included a well-rounded, transparent review of each toaster in the hopes that it will make your purchasing decision easier. In making this list, we considered customer reviews from websites like Crate+Barrel, Amazon, and the toaster brands themselves. We examined ratings across the board, from one star to five stars, taking note of factors like toasting cycle speed, ease of cleaning, size, value for money, aesthetics, multi-functionality, and slot size. At times, reviews conflicted with one another, and in such cases, we strove to ascertain the most commonly held opinions.