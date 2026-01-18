10 Aldi Items Sold In The UK But Not In The US
Aldi is quickly becoming one of the most popular grocery stores in the U.S. In 2026, it plans to capitalize on this popularity by opening 180 new stores in 31 states, expanding on its existing footprint of 2,200 stores across the country. But Aldi's business model (which revolves around selling quality private-label products for budget prices) isn't just successful in America, it's also a hit across the pond in the U.K., too. In fact, Aldi is actually the country's fourth largest supermarket.
Another strong element of Aldi's approach to business is its adaptability. This means that, while there are overlaps, its U.S. stores and U.K. stores can be quite different in terms of what they sell. But what, exactly, are American stores missing out on?
We scanned both Aldi U.S. and Aldi U.K. to figure out what items are sold in Britain but not America. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this included several British staples like crumpets and Marmite, but Aldi U.K. also has quite an impressive plant-based range and a pretty innovative approach to reducing food waste by selling imperfect produce. Keep reading to find out more.
Vegan smoked salmon
Credit where credit is due, Aldi in the U.S. does have quite a wide selection of vegan and vegetarian products on offer. It sells veggie burgers, dairy-free cheese, tofu, and a few different pre-made packaged meals, like pad Thai and Indian-inspired curry. But we have to admit, the U.K.'s plant-based offering is pretty impressive in comparison. Its Plant Menu range boasts more than 30 products (almost twice that of Aldi U.S.), including vegan fish fillets, soft cheese, and Kievs. But perhaps one of the most unique products in the range is the vegan smoked salmon slices.
Aldi launched the slices, which are smoked over beechwood, in its U.K. stores in 2024. Many shoppers were impressed, pairing it with avocado bagels and cream cheese just like the real thing. One Redditor said they liked it so much, they bought four packets in one week. Another wasn't a fan, but purely because, in their opinion, the plant-based product tasted too much like regular salmon, complaining that the taste was too fishy. Go figure.
Plant-based flank steak
We're staying on the vegan theme here, because this is, arguably, one of Aldi U.K.'s biggest strengths. Another standout plant-based product from the chain's British stores is the No Beef Flank Steak. Of course, Aldi is known for imitating branded products, and fans have speculated that this particular item is a copycat of Juicy Marbles' filets. Juicy Marbles is a Slovenian company that specializes in creating ultra-meaty products, like steaks and pork, using only plant-based ingredients. Good news for American vegan steak fans: Unlike Aldi's version, Juicy Marbles actually is available to buy in the U.S.
But if you're in the U.K., Aldi shoppers say the No Beef Flank Steak is a pretty good alternative. Fans have praised the smell, the color, and tender texture (with many praising how realistic it is), but the one sticking point for many? The price. It is cheaper than buying two regular steaks from Aldi but at £7.49 (around $10), it's not quite the budget price that many customers are used to.
Locally-produced British cheese
Aldi U.S. isn't short on cheese. The chain has more than 130 options, from shredded Mexican cheese to small curd cottage cheese to grated Parmesan and string cheese. Many of its cheeses are produced in the U.S., which isn't surprising, given the retailer's commitment to working with suppliers inside the country.
The same goes for the U.K., which is why if you visit a British Aldi location, you'll find plenty of locally-produced British cheeses on the shelves. There's Somerset Goat's Cheese, for example, which is made in Somerset, a rural county in the south west of England. The chain also sells handmade cheeses from a farm in the northern county of Lancashire and Wensleydale from an independent family-run business in Shropshire in the west. If you're in the mood for something a little more European, the store also offers Swiss-made Gruyére, Italian-produced grana padano, and cave-aged Roquefort from France.
Sourdough crumpets
Aldi U.S. has English muffins, of course, but unlike the U.K., it does not currently have crumpets. These British savory treats are actually pretty similar to English muffins in many ways (despite the fact that the latter was actually invented on American soil). They're both griddle cakes, for one, and they're both round and a little soft in texture. But there are a few key differences. Crumpets are made from a batter, not a dough, and they're much spongier in texture. They're also cooked on one side, covered in small holes, and eaten whole (instead of being sliced in two, like a muffin).
Like virtually every supermarket in the country, Aldi U.K. has crumpets. If it didn't, the Brits would probably riot. But it doesn't have just any old crumpets, it has sourdough crumpets. The added element of sourdough gives the crumpet an extra crispy base, while the top is just as spongy and fluffy as a regular crumpet. That's why they're a firm favorite for many British shoppers, some even claim they beat crumpets from the more expensive grocery stores in the country.
If you're in the U.S., keep an eye out. While Aldi might not be stocking sourdough crumpets right now, they have made an appearance on the shelves in the past. So you never know, they could make a return at any moment.
Butter scones
Another product we couldn't find when scanning the Aldi U.S. website was British scones. Not to be confused with American scones, which are denser and more biscuit-like, British scones are soft, fluffy, and round (kind of like an English muffin in appearance). They are usually plain or stuffed with dried fruit, and they're an integral part of an afternoon tea.
Aldi U.K., of course, stocks scones. Specifically, it has two types of All Butter Scones (fruit and plain). Butter scones are similar to British cream scones, but the key difference is in the name: It all comes down to whether they're made with cream or butter. The latter tend to be a little drier and more crumbly, while the former are a bit more cake-like. Critics have raved about Aldi's All Butter Sultana Scones, in particular, praising the generous amount and even distribution of dried fruit, the firm yet pleasantly soft texture, and the budget price.
Cadbury chocolate
Bars of British Cadbury chocolate are hard to find in the U.S. While you may see Cadbury Dairy Milk bars sold in stores like Walmart or Target, when you check the back, you'll see that this chocolate was actually produced by Hershey's. It's still nice chocolate, sure, but it doesn't have the same smooth, creamy, silky texture as the British version. This might be because of slight ingredient differences; U.K. bars are made with vegetable oils, for example, while the American ones are not.
Like many Aldi stores around the world, Aldi U.K. stocks mostly private label goods, but it makes an exception for a few popular brands. And, you guessed it, Cadbury is one of them. If you're on vacation in Britain, head straight to an Aldi store to stock up on everything from Cadbury Dairy Milk to Cadbury Twirl to Cadbury Crunchie for that signature melt-in-your-mouth texture.
Mighty yeast extract
If you're thinking: Mighty yeast extract doesn't sound like something to get excited about, you'd be correct. It doesn't sound that exciting. But when you look closer, you'll see that this is actually an Aldi dupe of a very popular British spread: Marmite.
Marmite is also made from yeast extract, and it's loved across the U.K. (and around the world) for its strong, umami-packed, savory, salty flavor and gooey texture. Fun fact: It was first invented in the early 1900s as a way to use up the leftover yeast from brewing beer. Most people choose to enjoy the dark brown spread on toast (or the aforementioned crumpets), but it can also be used to add depth of flavor to many recipes, too.
If you're in the U.S., you won't find Mighty yeast extract on the Aldi shelves (right now, anyway). However, you can find real Marmite stocked at grocery stores like Walmart and on Amazon. In the U.K., alongside Aldi, several British supermarkets have tried to copy Marmite's signature taste and texture. But many believe that the Mighty yeast extract is among the best on the market. In fact, some Redditors even say they prefer it to the OG Marmite.
Trifle
It's not surprising that Aldi's U.K. stores stock trifle. The dish is a classic English dessert, usually made with layers of sponge cake, custard, fruit, and whipped cream. If you're Rachel from Friends, you'd also add a layer of beef sauteed with peas and onions (if you know you know). Aldi hasn't accidentally added meat to its trifle, but it has experimented with different flavor profiles.
Right now, British stores stock a family-sized milk chocolate trifle, for example, which features layers of chocolate mousse, chocolate sponge, custard, and cream. There's also a strawberry trifle, which is similar, but instead of milk chocolate, the indulgent dessert features strawberries in jelly and plain sponge.
Unfortunately for American trifle lovers, Aldi U.S. doesn't stock either of these options. In fact, it doesn't stock trifle at all — at least not at the time of writing. Still, if you're craving this popular British dessert, you can always make your own from scratch instead.
Wonky fruit and veg
If you're perusing the fruit and veg aisle in an Aldi U.K. store, you might be surprised to come across several fruit and vegetable options labeled as "wonky." There are "wonky lemons," "wonky blueberries," "wonky mixed peppers," and even "wonky onions." But what does it all mean? Is everything slightly oddly shaped? Well, kind of, sometimes.
Like Aldi, many supermarkets in the U.K. offer wonky food. These ranges consist of fruits and vegetables that would usually be deemed not quite right for sale. This isn't usually anything to do with the actual quality of the product, but it's more to do with how it looks. It might be oddly shaped (hence the name wonky), the wrong size, or slightly blemished. The idea is to help reduce food waste. Research suggests that the U.K. throws away nearly 10 million tons of food every year. While America also has a major issue with food waste, the wonky range is yet to make it to the U.S. Aldi stores.
Another major selling point of wonky fruit and veg? The price. For example, while a "normal" bag of onions in Aldi U.K. sells for just under £1, the wonky version is even cheaper, at only £0.80 for a kilogram.
Yorkshire Tea
Tea bags are available in most grocery stores in the U.S., and Aldi is no exception. You'll find boxes of everything from chamomile tea to green tea to black tea lining the shelves, but one thing you won't find? Yorkshire Tea. Head to Aldi U.K. though, and it's a different story. In fact, like Cadbury's chocolate, Taylors of Harrogate's Yorkshire Tea is one of the few branded products it sells.
Again, this is hardly surprising. The U.K. is a nation of tea lovers, and Yorkshire Tea is one of the country's favorite blends. Part of the appeal is taste, but it's also deeper than that. When a Brit discovers a tea brand they love, they tend to become fiercely loyal to it, and Yorkshire Tea has managed to garner this loyalty in spades. In fact, some Brits love it so much, they'll take it abroad with them so they don't have to go without.
If you want to see what all the fuss is about, it is possible to find Yorkshire Tea in the U.S., just not at Aldi. Head over to Amazon, though, and you'll find a selection available there. It's a little easier than booking a flight to the U.K., although maybe not quite as fun.