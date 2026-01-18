10 Aldi Items Sold In The UK But Not In The US

Aldi is quickly becoming one of the most popular grocery stores in the U.S. In 2026, it plans to capitalize on this popularity by opening 180 new stores in 31 states, expanding on its existing footprint of 2,200 stores across the country. But Aldi's business model (which revolves around selling quality private-label products for budget prices) isn't just successful in America, it's also a hit across the pond in the U.K., too. In fact, Aldi is actually the country's fourth largest supermarket.

Another strong element of Aldi's approach to business is its adaptability. This means that, while there are overlaps, its U.S. stores and U.K. stores can be quite different in terms of what they sell. But what, exactly, are American stores missing out on?

We scanned both Aldi U.S. and Aldi U.K. to figure out what items are sold in Britain but not America. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this included several British staples like crumpets and Marmite, but Aldi U.K. also has quite an impressive plant-based range and a pretty innovative approach to reducing food waste by selling imperfect produce. Keep reading to find out more.