How Much Tea Do The British Really Drink?

The British are famous for their love of a cuppa, but how much tea do they really drink? According to the United Kingdom Tea and Infusions Association, a lot. The UKTIA estimates over 100 million cups of tea are consumed daily, or 36 billion cups annually. The last official population estimate for the U.K. was 67.6 million, meaning the average Briton drinks 532.5 cups of tea each year. This doesn't include fruit or herbal teas (otherwise known as infusions), but it does include infused black teas as they contain tea leaves.

Statistics from World Population Review broadly back up the UKTIA's numbers. The review, which uses data from the United Nations., tells us the U.K. consumes 100,000 tons of tea annually. Tea bags range in weight from around 1.5g to 3g, so this shakes out to somewhere between 33 billion and 66 billion cups of tea. As there's such an enthusiasm for tea in the U.K., their bags tend to be on the heavier side. Popular brands like Barry's, Yorkshire, and PG Tips weigh-in at 2-3g, while most guides to brewing loose leaf tea advise using a rounded teaspoon (2-3g) of tea leaves per cup. That was a lot of math to reach a simple conclusion; it seems like British people really do drink an average of about 500 cups of tea every year.