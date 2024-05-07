The Difference Between Cream And Butter Scones Goes Beyond The Dairy

Melding elements of a pastry, cookie, and a biscuit, scones are a distinct baked good type. They rely on only a few accessible ingredients — flour, sugar, and a milk-based fat — to craft a food with a perfect, soft crumble. Plus, they're a great canvas for further ingredients, lending interpretations like a savory feta and cheese scone, or a perfect blueberry scone.

In addition to the varying flavorings, scones take on different renditions by altering the utilized dough, too. Modifications in the selection of ingredients lead to noticeable differences in flavor and texture. Such a discrepancy is especially showcased when swapping between a butter and cream base.

Cream scones have a delectable soft consistency with a delicate crumble. They lie a little closer to a cookie-like texture and are typically enjoyed sans filling. Conversely, butter scones are a more classic interpretation, with a crumbly feel and a robust texture. Their heftier consistency is the go-to scone construction, ready for a range of interpretations.