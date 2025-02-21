Pro Tips For Maximizing Your Afternoon Tea Experience

Afternoon tea tends to be a posh affair, with some venues creating the ambiance of British high-society decor, finger foods, elegant cocktails, and pinkies-out-or-in tea manners. Sometimes, that's the whole point of attending afternoon tea: a brief escape from everyday life, or a transport to the perceived gentility of "Downton Abbey" or the gossipy gatherings of "Bridgerton." Very few people partake in the organized afternoon tea ritual on a routine basis — at least in America. In Britain, it's another story.

Having spent many English summers in my family's cafe and catering businesses, afternoon tea was, and is, very much a constant. In fact, it's a daily occurrence across the country, taking place in countless locations, from tiny seaside tea shops to classic chummy pubs, upscale London shopping venues, and prestigious hotel dining rooms. Afternoon tea can also be a low-key home affair, with invitations to "pop in for tea" from mid to late afternoon, generally between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Engaging in an American version of traditional afternoon tea follows a similar track but typically as a special occasion, a gathering with friends, a mother/daughter experience, or just some self-pampering. In that vein, I booked some tea time at one of America's iconic tea-ritual venues, the Fairmont Olympic Hotel in Seattle, meeting up with a decades-long friend who's also a half-Brit by birth. While there, I got some insights on getting the most out of an afternoon tea experience, including pro tips from Fairmont's Director of Culinary, Eraj Jayawickreme.

