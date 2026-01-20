For The Best Gravy Of Your Life, Add A Splash Of This Condiment

A good gravy is one of the most useful condiments out there. It can elevate the most rock-like of buttermilk biscuits, the driest of turkeys, and butter-less mashed potatoes. But since it does a lot of work helping others, your favorite gravy recipe is probably just about due for an upgrade of its own.

The next time your gravy is looking especially bland or pallid, give it a boost of flavor with an unexpected ingredient: soy sauce. The condiment's salty and umami undercurrents will take your gravy from basic to brilliant – and you don't need even need that much of it for it to make a difference.

This addition can be used in many different gravy recipes, including beef or turkey renditions, but it especially shines in a vegetarian or mushroom gravy. The latter tends to skimp on the salty and bold flavors, meaning that adding just a couple of tablespoons of soy sauce can really add depth.