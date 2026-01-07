The Common Mistake To Avoid When Fixing Gravy That's Too Thick

Gravy is an absolute must for turkey dinners, Salisbury steak, and a towering scoop of mashed potatoes. Despite being a simple combination of meat drippings, fat, flour, and seasoning, there are a lot of mistakes that you can make with gravy, from not making a roux, skimping on the drippings, or neglecting to whisk your gravy as it cooks.

But another common faux pas is if you use too much flour or cook your gravy for too long, it can become too thick. As such, you may try to correct it by adding in more broth or stock, but this will likely only lead to another problem: A gravy that's far too salty. The salt content in broth and stock can be pretty high. And overcooking the gravy will have already reduced the moisture content, which will have concentrated all of the flavor even more, so adding something salty could spell disaster. While some folks may not mind this super concentrated savory flavor, neglecting to balance out the saltiness will lead to a sauce that overpowers whatever it's paired with.