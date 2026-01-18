6 Red Wines On The Olive Garden Menu, Ranked

There is a scene in the 2004 film Sideways in which the characters Miles and Maya describe pinot noir. Actor Paul Giamatti's character, Miles, describes the grape's demanding, finicky nature, requiring the perfect growing conditions and the utmost care. Its thin skin and tight grape bunches make it prone to mildew and disease.

However, when vintners tame the grape's temperamental nature, their wines are complex and alluring. The delicate variety thrives in moderate temperatures, with warm daytime temperatures and cool nights, allowing the fruit to fully ripen while maintaining the natural acidity. The palate is typically medium-bodied, tannins are moderate, and the alcohol content is usually low to moderate. Wines from the grape are pretty, elegant, and ethereal.

There is nothing soft or subtle about the priciest wine on Olive Garden's menu, Meiomi pinot noir. Costing $11.75 for a glass or $33.75 for a bottle, the California appellation wine is fleshy, ripe, fruit-forward, and somewhat aggressive. Aromas of vanilla, toasted spice, and burnt licorice are followed by stewed black fruits, vanilla, and dark chocolate, leaving an unnatural, sugary finish on the dense palate.

The wine's profile indicates a period of barrel aging. However, the barrel's influence masks the variety's delicate nature. Sundrenched California vineyards push the fruit's alcohol content, which in Meiomi's selection is a high 14.5%. The resulting wine tastes more like syrah than pinot noir. The wine lacks authentic character, elegance, and structure, coming across as flabby, placing it last on the list.