Our Least Favorite Dutch Bros Matcha Green Tea Drink Tastes Way Too Artificial

One of the most popular non-coffee drinks available at U.S. coffee chains is now matcha. And Dutch Bros has embraced the matcha craze as much as its competitors, offering a wide variety of green-hued drinks containing the tea, from lattes to lemonades. We ranked 10 Dutch Bros matcha drinks according to flavor balance, matcha presence, texture, and overall drinkability, and our least favorite was the watermelon matcha lemonade.

Matcha has a bitter, grassy taste that the bright, tangy, and sweet notes of fruit and lemonade tend to balance beautifully. And a summery sweet watermelon sounds like the perfect complement to both the matcha and the lemon. Unfortunately, the watermelon syrup used in this beverage tasted like artificially flavored cherry cough syrup according to our tester. Furthermore, both the matcha concentrate and watermelon syrups both sunk to the bottom of the lemonade, so our taste-tester's first sip was an intense blend of bitter, artificial, and cloyingly sweet — enough to make them clear their throat. Luckily, after stirring the drink and letting some of the ice melt, the flavors melded and mellowed enough to appreciate both the watermelon flavor and aroma a little more, but they had to wait till nearly the end of the glass to make such a realization. Most people won't have the patience to stick it out, especially after the initial shock of artificial cherry and bitter grass.