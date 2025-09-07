The Type Of Matcha Used At Dutch Bros Might Disappoint You
Dutch Bros is known for its iced coffee and lattes, and the chain often offers limited-time drinks. In May 2025, it announced a slew of new drinks flavored with matcha, dulce de leche, and mochi berry. The former was met with particular excitement from some Dutch Bros fans, as matcha has become a very popular flavor in lattes and other coffee shop drinks. The chain is offering five matcha lattes: lavender, raspberry, peach, vanilla, and white chocolate. In addition, there are six matcha lemonades on the menu: Paradise (which features mango and strawberry flavors), lavender, passion fruit, peach, strawberry, and watermelon.
However, customers and Dutch Bros baristas alike were disappointed to discover the chain does not use any type of matcha powder, but instead syrup. According to a Dutch Bros employee on Reddit, the syrup used to make the drinks is only labeled "green tea extract" and does not list matcha powder as an ingredient. While matcha is made of green tea, it's very finely ground and prepared in a specific way, being whisked instead of steeped. The fact that the Dutch Bros syrup does not list matcha powder as an ingredient implies that this process is likely not involved, meaning the drinks do not include true matcha.
Opinions on the Dutch Bros matcha drinks
Though customers were disappointed with the matcha syrup Dutch Bros uses, this could have been overlooked if the drinks were tasty enough. However, many customers took issue with the taste of the matcha drinks as well. In a TikTok review, influencer Malia Elaine said the matcha flavor was not at the forefront and complained that the drink tasted "watered down." This is likely a result of the drink using matcha syrup and not powder.
Opinions were similar on Reddit, with user u/MakeSomeRice (who works at Dutch Bros) stating in a Reddit thread, "We tried it... and it's definitely awful. Broistas here do not like it. 0/10." Another employee said almost all their coworkers and the customers at their shop disliked the drinks, including those who usually enjoy matcha.
The consensus seems to be that those who like the drink like it in spite of the matcha, not because of it. For instance, user Raven Hall stated in a Facebook comment, "I absolutely [don't] like matcha and mention it to my Brotista and he said their's is more liquid vs [Starbucks] which is powder. So I ordered a [sugar-free] White Chocolate Matcha and loved it!!!!" Another commenter said they enjoyed the lavender matcha, but someone who was familiar with real matcha probably wouldn't. This means that customers looking for a stronger matcha taste are better off ordering at a cafe that uses matcha powder, such as Starbucks, or making their own matcha to add to the drinks.