The Type Of Matcha Used At Dutch Bros Might Disappoint You

Though customers were disappointed with the matcha syrup Dutch Bros uses, this could have been overlooked if the drinks were tasty enough. However, many customers took issue with the taste of the matcha drinks as well. In a TikTok review, influencer Malia Elaine said the matcha flavor was not at the forefront and complained that the drink tasted "watered down." This is likely a result of the drink using matcha syrup and not powder.

Opinions were similar on Reddit, with user u/MakeSomeRice (who works at Dutch Bros) stating in a Reddit thread, "We tried it... and it's definitely awful. Broistas here do not like it. 0/10." Another employee said almost all their coworkers and the customers at their shop disliked the drinks, including those who usually enjoy matcha.

The consensus seems to be that those who like the drink like it in spite of the matcha, not because of it. For instance, user Raven Hall stated in a Facebook comment, "I absolutely [don't] like matcha and mention it to my Brotista and he said their's is more liquid vs [Starbucks] which is powder. So I ordered a [sugar-free] White Chocolate Matcha and loved it!!!!" Another commenter said they enjoyed the lavender matcha, but someone who was familiar with real matcha probably wouldn't. This means that customers looking for a stronger matcha taste are better off ordering at a cafe that uses matcha powder, such as Starbucks, or making their own matcha to add to the drinks.