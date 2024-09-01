Grind Your Own Matcha For The Absolute Best Flavor
One of the most disappointing feelings is opening a new can of matcha only to find a dull-looking green powder of subpar quality. While it takes matcha a long time to truly expire, a yellowish-green or faded green color, combined with a bitter flavor, can signal that your matcha is old. We grind our own coffee beans at home for the freshest brew, so why can't we do the same with matcha leaves? As it turns out, you can. And if you're a true matcha connoisseur, grinding your own matcha is worth the time and investment.
Matcha ground at home will be super fresh and full of flavor because it has not been sitting in a tin or bag for months. As soon as matcha is exposed to light, heat, and air, it begins to oxidize, which causes faded colors and unwanted bitter flavors. Grinding it and using it immediately eliminates these risks. If you want to save home-ground matcha for later, be sure to store your fresh matcha in the fridge in an airtight container to prevent oxidation.
Grinding your own matcha also allows you to select which tea leaves you would like to use. Although all matcha comes from the Camellia sinensis plant, there are several varieties and growing regions in Japan to choose from, and each will impart a different flavor to your matcha powder. You can drink your brew straight up or in a latte, but there are also a lot of unexpected ways you can use matcha in daily cooking. Plus, with a matcha grinder or mill, you can use it to make other tea powders that can be added to baked goods, ice cream, and even savory recipes.
How to grind matcha powder at home
Matcha is traditionally made by grinding green tea leaves into a fine powder using what is called an ishi-usu, which is a stone mill made from granite. You can buy small stone mills for your home to make matcha powder using this traditional method, though it will set you back about $1,000. This is certainly a worthwhile investment for true matcha connoisseurs, but there are also plenty of more affordable options if you are just getting started on your matcha journey.
Cuzen has created a sleek countertop machine for producing freshly ground matcha at home. It operates like an espresso machine; you pour green tea leaves into the top hopper, add water, and then out brews fresh matcha. The machine costs $299, and the refill tea bags (which make several batches) cost as low as $30. However, the most affordable option for grinding your own matcha is a small handheld grinder. These are available from many different brands and cost around $38 to $80.
It may be tempting to use something like a coffee grinder to pulverize green tea leaves into matcha powder, but unfortunately, the powder will not be fine enough to whisk. Blenders and food processors will result in the same issue. And if you're wondering if there are Nespresso pods for brewing matcha, the company doesn't offer this because the way the machine brews espresso is too hot for the delicate flavors of matcha.