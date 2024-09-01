Grind Your Own Matcha For The Absolute Best Flavor

One of the most disappointing feelings is opening a new can of matcha only to find a dull-looking green powder of subpar quality. While it takes matcha a long time to truly expire, a yellowish-green or faded green color, combined with a bitter flavor, can signal that your matcha is old. We grind our own coffee beans at home for the freshest brew, so why can't we do the same with matcha leaves? As it turns out, you can. And if you're a true matcha connoisseur, grinding your own matcha is worth the time and investment.

Matcha ground at home will be super fresh and full of flavor because it has not been sitting in a tin or bag for months. As soon as matcha is exposed to light, heat, and air, it begins to oxidize, which causes faded colors and unwanted bitter flavors. Grinding it and using it immediately eliminates these risks. If you want to save home-ground matcha for later, be sure to store your fresh matcha in the fridge in an airtight container to prevent oxidation.

Grinding your own matcha also allows you to select which tea leaves you would like to use. Although all matcha comes from the Camellia sinensis plant, there are several varieties and growing regions in Japan to choose from, and each will impart a different flavor to your matcha powder. You can drink your brew straight up or in a latte, but there are also a lot of unexpected ways you can use matcha in daily cooking. Plus, with a matcha grinder or mill, you can use it to make other tea powders that can be added to baked goods, ice cream, and even savory recipes.