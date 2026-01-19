HGTV's Nate Berkus Has Zero Regrets About Choosing This Risky Kitchen Design Pick

Nate Berkus has long been an advocate of traditional home design that incorporates unique, modern elements. He believes home design should reflect the stories of the people living in the space, which may be why he's willing to take some risks with his design choices. The renowned designer recently answered some questions on Instagram about integrating marble into home design and was asked about using breche de violette marble in a kitchen. His response was surprising, as he said, "I tend to pick stones with less greens and purples in them, but when I take a risk I'm always happy that I did."

Traditional kitchens use marble in classic white, cream, and gray patterns. However, great news for maximalists: Dramatic countertop trends are on the rise – and breche de violette is certainly dramatic. It features strong purple and green veining that is bold and striking and is sought after for its rich history in Italian, French, and English architecture, as well as its luxurious beauty and versatility. It can be used for kitchen countertops, backsplashes, tabletops, flooring, and shelving. It's a stunning choice that will immediately become the focal point of the room. So, if you're over all-white kitchens, try a bold, dramatic trend like breche de violette marble.

Choosing marble with colorful veining can highlight other subtle pops of color in your kitchen, whether in your backsplash, flooring, or appliances. Purple and green are both vibrant colors that stand out, so if you're using breche de violette marble in your kitchen, you might consider keeping other kitchen design elements more neutral.