HGTV's Nate Berkus Has Zero Regrets About Choosing This Risky Kitchen Design Pick
Nate Berkus has long been an advocate of traditional home design that incorporates unique, modern elements. He believes home design should reflect the stories of the people living in the space, which may be why he's willing to take some risks with his design choices. The renowned designer recently answered some questions on Instagram about integrating marble into home design and was asked about using breche de violette marble in a kitchen. His response was surprising, as he said, "I tend to pick stones with less greens and purples in them, but when I take a risk I'm always happy that I did."
Traditional kitchens use marble in classic white, cream, and gray patterns. However, great news for maximalists: Dramatic countertop trends are on the rise – and breche de violette is certainly dramatic. It features strong purple and green veining that is bold and striking and is sought after for its rich history in Italian, French, and English architecture, as well as its luxurious beauty and versatility. It can be used for kitchen countertops, backsplashes, tabletops, flooring, and shelving. It's a stunning choice that will immediately become the focal point of the room. So, if you're over all-white kitchens, try a bold, dramatic trend like breche de violette marble.
Choosing marble with colorful veining can highlight other subtle pops of color in your kitchen, whether in your backsplash, flooring, or appliances. Purple and green are both vibrant colors that stand out, so if you're using breche de violette marble in your kitchen, you might consider keeping other kitchen design elements more neutral.
Other tips from Berkus on using marble in home design
Nate Berkus offered up some other great tips in his Q&A about using marble in home design. He said marble is the one kitchen upgrade absolutely worth the splurge, and that it's "always" his number one choice for kitchen countertops. While he said he likes "marble that looks aged and lived in," usually choosing honed or matte stone, his favorite type of marble is breccia. This gorgeous natural stone features a unique, mosaic-like appearance formed from different colors and patterns of broken rock fragments. It typically includes colors like black, pearl, gray, brown, and gold with pronounced veining.
Marble is a timeless choice for homes. "It references classical architecture," Berkus said, "It's been around since the beginning of time." Berkus also pointed out marble isn't as difficult to clean and care for as you might think. He said natural stone doesn't need to be babied or "treated like a newborn infant." Though one thing you should consider before committing to marble countertops is that it can stain easily. You must protect the stone by sealing it and using mats, cutting boards, and trivets to prevent stains. However, one mistake everyone makes with marble countertops is assuming it's going to be a budget-friendly option. In fact, breche de violette and breccia marble can cost as much as $6,000 to $8,000 per slab.