8 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Marble Countertops

When you go into a showroom, everything looks just right. The lighting is perfect, the space is clean, and there's nothing to distract you from just how beautiful the marble countertop you're considering appears. But it's a mistake to assume that just because it looks good in the showroom, it's also going to look exactly the same in your home. After all, you probably have different lighting at home than in the showroom, which will change the way the marble looks. If possible, look at the marble countertops you're considering in natural light, where they tend to look their best. If your kitchen has a lot of natural light, it may be a good contender for marble since it highlights its natural details.

Plus, after some wear and tear, the marble won't look brand new anymore. Since marble is so porous, it's easily stained and etched, meaning that its appearance changes over time. If you like the look of an ever-evolving surface, then marble might be right for you. However, if you're looking for stone countertops that look the same in your kitchen as they do in the showroom, marble is likely to be a big disappointment within a few months or years.