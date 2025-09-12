15 Tips For Remodeling Your Kitchen On A Budget

It can be easy to get carried away when faced with the 13 kitchen trends everyone is following in 2025 – and honestly, who would blame you? But if you are hoping to give your kitchen a makeover without reducing your bank balance to tears, it helps to decide an appropriate budget with clarity.

"I always tell clients: decide what you cannot live without first — whether that's an island, smart storage, or better lighting," Surjit Singh Namli notes. Once you have drilled down on your must-haves, he recommends devoting 60% to 70% of your budget to these priorities. He has also found that it helps to earmark 10% aside for unexpected costs. "These are inevitable — plumbing surprises, electrical upgrades, or permits can quickly add up," he advises.

A common mistake that Singh Namli observes with homeowners is the tendency to only focus on tangible finishes while neglecting the invisible infrastructure that keeps all the trains running on time. "Luxury isn't about marble counters — it's about a space that works beautifully for you every day. If you approach your budget as an investment in your daily rituals rather than just the look, you'll make wiser, longer-lasting choices," he says.