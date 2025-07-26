Nate Berkus Says This Is The One Kitchen Upgrade Absolutely Worth The Splurge
When it comes to upgrading a kitchen, things can become expensive really quickly. So, it's important to do what you can to keep your kitchen renovation affordable. No one understands this better than interior designers like Nate Berkus, who have worked on countless kitchens and have an clear understanding of the costs involved. While there are many places where you can cut corners and use cheaper materials, according to Nate Berkus, countertops aren't something you should skimp on.
In an Instagram post aimed at answering common design questions, Berkus wrote, "You can save by shopping for deals on quality appliances; look online for the best price possible." The interior designer and author went on to share, "Stone countertops are worth the splurge."
There are lots of different types of stone countertops from granite to marble, but they all share similar pros and cons. For instance, most stone countertops are durable, heat-resistant, and add more stylistic flair to a kitchen than a more plain choice like laminate. While stone countertops (especially, natural stone options) are more expensive, they can raise the value of your home. Plus, you won't have to worry about warping and scratches as much as you do with some other kitchen countertop materials. Although there are lots of styles to choose from, including quartz and soapstone, Berkus has a personal favorite: marble.
Nate Berkus is a fan of investing in marble countertops
Berkus sang the praises of marble countertops in another Instagram post. He pointed out the material's timeless nature and how it dates back to classical eras, stating that it's always his number one choice for a countertop material. Specifically, his favorite variety of marble is Breccia. As Berkus describes, "It's a neutral, Italian marble with a white ground and brown, grey, and black within the veining." Breccia marble has enough going on to be a focal point, but it will still go with a variety of kitchen styles thanks to its neutral colors.
However, before committing to marble countertops, consider the upkeep as the material isn't the simplest to look after. For instance, it can be susceptible to chipping and staining, so you'll have to clean up messes promptly and be careful not to chip the surface with sharp tools. Additionally, to keep countertops looking their best, you'll have to routinely re-seal them, meaning that marble will require more maintenance than other materials.
Despite its drawbacks, Berkus believes that marble is well worth the effort. Unlike others, he doesn't go to extreme lengths to keep it perfectly pristine. In the same Instagram post, he said, "I like marble that looks aged and lived in, that's why I usually use honed or matte stone. I don't baby our marble, I don't think it needs to be treated like a newborn infant."