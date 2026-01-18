The Underrated Burger King Dessert You Should Order On Your Next Visit
Like most fast food restaurants, Burger King's offerings tend to revolve around the salty-savory, from breakfast items like our favorite breakfast croissant sandwich to their famous flame-grilled burgers. But after you've polished off your favorite BK combo meal, there's nothing better than finishing on a sweet note. While you might overlook the fast food chain's dessert menu, the underrated item that you should definitely order on your next visit is the Hershey's sundae pie.
Burger King's Hershey's sundae pie is a light and fluffy chocolate cream pie that closely resembles a chocolate mud pie, consisting of layers of chocolate mousse, vanilla creme, and whipped cream atop an Oreo crust finished with a chocolate fudge drizzle and whole Hershey's chocolate chips. Notably, this decadently creamy, ultra chocolatey pie placed a respectable third in Tasting Table's ranking of 10 fast food dessert pies, from worst to best, and for good reason.
The milky, chocolatey flavor reminded us of a Wendy's Frosty, one of the most beloved desserts of all time. The mousse and whipped cream have an airy texture that feels like you're eating a cloud, contrasting beautifully with the crumbly cookie crust. These pies are sold in individually boxed slices that are the perfectly sweet, light, and fluffy ending to a savory meal. However, we reckon that they're also good enough to make a trip to Burger King for dessert alone.
Customers love Burger King's Hershey's sundae pie
Customers on social media routinely sing the praises of Burger King's Hershey's Sundae pie. One Redditor described the dessert as "criminally underrated," while another even went so far as to claim that it's "the only thing worth buying at BK." Hershey's pie fans described the dessert as the "perfect treat to end the week with" alongside being both delectable and reasonably inexpensive, at around $1.89 to $2.79 a slice depending on location. Likewise, the serving size won't make you feel overly full, even after devouring a burger and fries.
A purported former BK employee on Reddit recommended: "If they are slow, see if they will get you one straight out of the freezer. As a former employee, I ate many back there. It's somehow better." Many other users who claimed to have worked at the fast food chain readily agreed. Freezing whipped cream and mousse in a chocolate cream pie effectively transforms it into an ice cream cake, giving those light and fluffy layers more satisfying heft. You can also buy the perfect copycat for Burger King's Hershey's sundae pie at the grocery store too, if you don't have the energy to trek all the way over there.
According to one happy customer, "The exact same pie slices/whole pies are sold in most supermarkets under the name Edwards [pie]." To that effect, you can grab a tinned Edwards pie from the frozen section at Walmart. Of course, you can always make a chocolate cream pie from scratch instead. We have an even richer chocolate mud pie recipe that utilizes dark chocolate and hazelnuts for a more sophisticated dessert too.