The Underrated Burger King Dessert You Should Order On Your Next Visit

Like most fast food restaurants, Burger King's offerings tend to revolve around the salty-savory, from breakfast items like our favorite breakfast croissant sandwich to their famous flame-grilled burgers. But after you've polished off your favorite BK combo meal, there's nothing better than finishing on a sweet note. While you might overlook the fast food chain's dessert menu, the underrated item that you should definitely order on your next visit is the Hershey's sundae pie.

Burger King's Hershey's sundae pie is a light and fluffy chocolate cream pie that closely resembles a chocolate mud pie, consisting of layers of chocolate mousse, vanilla creme, and whipped cream atop an Oreo crust finished with a chocolate fudge drizzle and whole Hershey's chocolate chips. Notably, this decadently creamy, ultra chocolatey pie placed a respectable third in Tasting Table's ranking of 10 fast food dessert pies, from worst to best, and for good reason.

The milky, chocolatey flavor reminded us of a Wendy's Frosty, one of the most beloved desserts of all time. The mousse and whipped cream have an airy texture that feels like you're eating a cloud, contrasting beautifully with the crumbly cookie crust. These pies are sold in individually boxed slices that are the perfectly sweet, light, and fluffy ending to a savory meal. However, we reckon that they're also good enough to make a trip to Burger King for dessert alone.