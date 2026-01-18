What Every Color Of Reynolds Wrap Aluminum Foil Box Actually Means

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Aluminum foil is one of those things that you must always have on hand. There are so many clever hacks you can use it for beyond just wrapping food. As it is with any kitchen staple, there are many brands to choose from, but we found Reynolds to be the hands-down best aluminum foil brand on store shelves.

The brand has been a familiar sight in American kitchens since 1946, helping home cooks create their meals with a little bit of extra convenience in a fast-paced modern era. Beyond aluminum foil, Reynolds also sells parchment papers, slow cooker liners, plastic wrap, and other similar items that most of us reach for on a regular basis. Its largest product lineup, however, is without a doubt the diverse line of aluminum foils.

Take a closer look at any box of Reynolds aluminum foil, and you'll notice the right side is marked with a different color than the brand's signature dark blue. There's pink, yellow, orange, and even silver color-coded packaging. Reynolds sells seven different types of aluminum foil, each marked with a different color so that you can quickly spot the right one on the shelf. Keep reading to learn what each color corresponds with.