What Every Color Of Reynolds Wrap Aluminum Foil Box Actually Means
Aluminum foil is one of those things that you must always have on hand. There are so many clever hacks you can use it for beyond just wrapping food. As it is with any kitchen staple, there are many brands to choose from, but we found Reynolds to be the hands-down best aluminum foil brand on store shelves.
The brand has been a familiar sight in American kitchens since 1946, helping home cooks create their meals with a little bit of extra convenience in a fast-paced modern era. Beyond aluminum foil, Reynolds also sells parchment papers, slow cooker liners, plastic wrap, and other similar items that most of us reach for on a regular basis. Its largest product lineup, however, is without a doubt the diverse line of aluminum foils.
Take a closer look at any box of Reynolds aluminum foil, and you'll notice the right side is marked with a different color than the brand's signature dark blue. There's pink, yellow, orange, and even silver color-coded packaging. Reynolds sells seven different types of aluminum foil, each marked with a different color so that you can quickly spot the right one on the shelf. Keep reading to learn what each color corresponds with.
Pink: Everyday Foil
For your casual everyday cooking and baking, the pink Reynolds Wrap Everyday Foil is the best choice. It's good for covering the leftovers, making classic oven dishes like flavorful roast potatoes, and protecting the foods you'll be storing in the freezer. It's also easy to shape, handy when you need to line up a particularly tricky pan.
Pink and white: 100% Recycled Foil
The Reynolds Wrap 100% Recycled Foil is Everyday Foil's eco-conscious big sister. It's made with recycled aluminum and can be used for the same purposes as the Everyday Foil. We like that it's not significantly more expensive than the non-recycled foil, costing only $0.01 more per square foot.
Pink with yellow text: Heavy Duty Foil
Reynolds Wrap Heavy Duty Foil is a bit tricky to spot, because at first glance it looks just like the Everyday Foil — but it's actually set apart by the yellow text next to the pink-colored section. For a brief moment, its package was rebranded to light blue in 2021, but that didn't seem to last. Use it for casual grilling and lining larger surfaces.
Yellow: Non-Stick Foil
Almost all of the Reynolds aluminum foils can touch the food with either side with the yellow Reynolds Wrap Non-Stick Foil being the exception. This one should come in contact with the food on the dull side, because it's only that side that has a special non-stick coating. It's the best choice for making sticky foods that cling to the regular aluminum foil, plus you don't need to use any extra oil.
Orange: Grill Foil
For all your summer barbecue adventures, the orange Reynolds Wrap Grill Foil is the way to go. Think of it as a mix of Non-Stick and Heavy Duty foils: It's large, strong, and has a non-stick coating on the dull side, should you need it. It's thick enough to withstand the grilling temperatures and retain moisture, great for making juicy and flavorful corn cobs on the grill.
Silver with black text: Pitmaster's Choice
You'll recognize Reynolds Wrap Pitmaster's Choice by the silver color paired with black text. It's the thickest foil in the brand's lineup, intended for people who like to take their barbecue game to the next level. We're talking super thick steaks that need to sit on the grill for a longer time, such as the grilled tomahawk rib-eye steak with fines herb compound butter. It's also a handy tool for smoking meats.
Silver with blue text: Fun Foil
Another silver-colored box, this one with blue text, is Reynolds Wrap Fun Foil. This foil is a limited edition that may not always be in stock, but you will almost certainly notice it around the New Year or the Fourth of July. It has a nice fireworks pattern on the dull side of the foil and can be used for covering all of your festive leftovers.