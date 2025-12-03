This Is Hands-Down The Absolute Best Aluminum Foil Brand On Store Shelves
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Aluminum foil is one of those kitchen items that you can go weeks without thinking about, but when you need it, you really need it. By that same metric, it is rarely an item that gets too much thought during your weekly shopping trip. Odds are, when your aluminum foil runs low, you just grab whichever roll is cheapest and don't think about it again. But aluminum foil is not all made the same, as shown in the ranking of aluminum foil brands conducted by Tasting Table writer Robin Miller. In her tests, there was one clear winner: Reynolds.
The aluminum foil tests Miller conducted were rigorous, comparing everything from the thickness and durability of the foil to the box it came packaged in and how well it could be used to wrap and steam a baked potato. Reynolds has been producing aluminum foil since the late 1940s, so perhaps it is no surprise that the brand delivers a quality product — but that quality really showed in Miller's tests. It was far and away the best in all categories. The foil, the box, the cutting edge on the box, Reynolds came out on top in all of these metrics. Additionally, it held up quite well to repeated folding and crinkling, maintaining its integrity despite the abuse. While it wasn't the cheapest option available, it wasn't far off, and Miller felt it was an excellent value for the price. And, as it turns out, Reynolds is the brand behind Kirkland Signature aluminum foil, so you might be able to score an even better deal at Costco.
How the internet feels about Reynolds aluminum foil
The results of these tests appear to stand up to the scrutiny of the internet as well. All you have to do is take a look at the Reynolds Aluminum Foil listing on Amazon for confirmation. With nearly 26,000 reviews, it maintains an incredible 4.8 stars out of 5. Out of the 26,000 total reviews, only 150 fall in the one-star category — many of which are related to damage received during shipping, rather than the foil itself.
Among the positive reviews for Reynolds aluminum foil, you will find language that you might never have expected to hear used with regards to this particular kitchen cupboard staple. "Simply the BEST why settle for anything less," writes one reviewer, while another states, "I use foil a lot and bought this hoping I would not be running to [the] grocery store for it all the time. MY DREAM was fulfilled." We may not all dream about high-quality aluminum foil, but clearly for some Reynolds is delivering on culinary fantasies. Some less-enthused voices are also present among reviewers, though their marks are still high. Another five-star review reads, "It works like foil... like... how do you review foil? kept my food warm, great for cooking." So, while it is clearly a quality product, we cannot guarantee that it will induce euphoria across the board.
In the past, you may have given little thought to your aluminum foil purchases, and that's alright — though there are quite a few clever aluminum foil hacks that a good roll can deliver around the kitchen. Now you can once again return to not thinking about it, so long as you're sure to grab the Reynolds, that is.