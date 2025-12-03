This Is Hands-Down The Absolute Best Aluminum Foil Brand On Store Shelves

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Aluminum foil is one of those kitchen items that you can go weeks without thinking about, but when you need it, you really need it. By that same metric, it is rarely an item that gets too much thought during your weekly shopping trip. Odds are, when your aluminum foil runs low, you just grab whichever roll is cheapest and don't think about it again. But aluminum foil is not all made the same, as shown in the ranking of aluminum foil brands conducted by Tasting Table writer Robin Miller. In her tests, there was one clear winner: Reynolds.

The aluminum foil tests Miller conducted were rigorous, comparing everything from the thickness and durability of the foil to the box it came packaged in and how well it could be used to wrap and steam a baked potato. Reynolds has been producing aluminum foil since the late 1940s, so perhaps it is no surprise that the brand delivers a quality product — but that quality really showed in Miller's tests. It was far and away the best in all categories. The foil, the box, the cutting edge on the box, Reynolds came out on top in all of these metrics. Additionally, it held up quite well to repeated folding and crinkling, maintaining its integrity despite the abuse. While it wasn't the cheapest option available, it wasn't far off, and Miller felt it was an excellent value for the price. And, as it turns out, Reynolds is the brand behind Kirkland Signature aluminum foil, so you might be able to score an even better deal at Costco.