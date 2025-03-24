The Reputable Brand Behind Kirkland Signature Aluminum Foil

Costco's Kirkland brand is popular because of its price point, and it's also revered for its quality. This is largely because these products, made to sell to the members-only warehouse retailer under this store brand, are generally made by the same big companies that are manufacturing them for grocery store shelves. There are plenty of global brands behind your favorite Costco's Kirkland purchases, including Costco's Kirkland Signature aluminum foil. It might surprise you to learn that when you buy a roll of this shiny, metallic wrap, you are buying a foil made by Reynolds.

Reynolds is the gold standard in aluminum foil and has been around since 1946. This food wrap rose to prominence during World War II when tin was being rationed and companies needed an alternative for food packaging. As it turns out, aluminum foil proved itself to be superior in every way, giving companies and households a new favorite product. So, why buy your Reynolds aluminum foil at Costco?

When you buy this kitchen staple in bulk from the retailer, you get the same grade of foil that you get when you purchase it from the grocery store for a fraction of the cost. A box of Kirkland Signature Reynolds Foodservice Foil contains a roll that is 12 inches by 1,000 ft. for a price just shy of $35. This means you are paying roughly $3.50 per 100 square feet.