A Sheet Pan Is The Easiest Way To Cook A Full Breakfast All At Once

If the idea of baking layered dishes of all your favorite breakfast items doesn't appeal to you, there is another way to achieve a full breakfast on a single tray with ease. Instead of layering the ingredients on top of each other, line the sheet tray with aluminum foil and create sections with short foil walls. This will allow you to bake the potatoes and other vegetables on one half of the tray. Once they are cooked through enough, you can then place the eggs in one quarter of the tray and bacon or sausage in the other quarter.

Not only does the foil help keep the foods separated, but it also makes for a faster clean-up. Though the layered sheet-try breakfast can be easily cut into squares and served, keeping the ingredients separate as they cook allows you to serve yourself exactly what you'd like. So if one person does not want meat, they can skip it. This also allows you to cover the eggs with foil for a harder cook without steaming the sausage or bacon.

So take back your mornings with a fast and easy sheet tray breakfast. You'll wonder why you ever bothered messing up multiple dishes.