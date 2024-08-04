A Sheet Pan Is The Easiest Way To Cook A Full Breakfast All At Once
Whether you're short on time or simply don't want to stand at the stove overseeing multiple pots and pans, there's an easier way to cook breakfast and it only requires dirtying one pan — a sheet pan, to be exact. This humble dish is perfect for making large batches of straight-forward quiche or baking off more eggs in one go. But what you might not realize is you can bake an entire breakfast, not just one dish, on a single sheet pan.
While a full English breakfast baked on a sheet pan is one way to go, you can customize your breakfast items for a single-tray bake any day of the week. Whether you prefer eggs with sausage and breakfast potatoes or sunny-side-ups with hashbrowns and bacon, it's as simple as layering the ingredients onto the tray before baking at a high temperature. The key is to layer your breakfast and bake it in an order that allows everything to cook perfectly. For example, potatoes will take much longer to bake than eggs. Therefore, those should be layered first and baked prior to adding the eggs and your choice of meat or vegetables.
Try cooking the components individually on one sheet pan
If the idea of baking layered dishes of all your favorite breakfast items doesn't appeal to you, there is another way to achieve a full breakfast on a single tray with ease. Instead of layering the ingredients on top of each other, line the sheet tray with aluminum foil and create sections with short foil walls. This will allow you to bake the potatoes and other vegetables on one half of the tray. Once they are cooked through enough, you can then place the eggs in one quarter of the tray and bacon or sausage in the other quarter.
Not only does the foil help keep the foods separated, but it also makes for a faster clean-up. Though the layered sheet-try breakfast can be easily cut into squares and served, keeping the ingredients separate as they cook allows you to serve yourself exactly what you'd like. So if one person does not want meat, they can skip it. This also allows you to cover the eggs with foil for a harder cook without steaming the sausage or bacon.
So take back your mornings with a fast and easy sheet tray breakfast. You'll wonder why you ever bothered messing up multiple dishes.