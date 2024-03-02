The Critical First Step You're Skipping When Making Sheet Pan Eggs

Beyond preheating your sheet pan, there are a few more tips that can elevate your sheet pan eggs from basic to brilliant. First, consider adding a generous layer of oil or a non-stick spray to your sheet pan before preheating. This helps ensure that the eggs don't stick, making clean-up a breeze and serving much easier. When it comes to flavor, don't be shy. Adding a dash of salt and pepper is a good start, but why stop there? Sprinkle in some herbs like chives, parsley, or dill for a fresh kick. Cheese can add a delicious richness and depth, while diced vegetables can turn your eggs into a more well-rounded, nutritious meal.

Another tip is to be mindful of your oven's hot spots. Ovens can have uneven temperatures, which means part of your sheet pan might cook faster than another. Halfway through cooking, you can rotate your pan to ensure an even cook throughout. Lastly, keep an eye on your eggs as they cook. Since oven temperatures can vary, start checking a few minutes before the recipe suggests. If you're going for sunny-side-up eggs, you want the whites to be set but the yolks still jiggly. For more doneness, wait for the yolks to set as well. By preheating your pan and incorporating these additional tips, you're well on your way to making sheet pan eggs that are not just good, but exceptional.