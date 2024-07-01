A Sheet Pan Is The Key For Whipping Up A Full English Breakfast With Ease

The full English breakfast is a culinary tradition over in Great Britain, but a recipe that contains so many ingredients can leave a lot of pots and pans to wash. If you'd like to make this dish at home (for breakfast, lunch, or dinner) you'll be pleased to know that this hearty feast can be cooked perfectly using one baking sheet rather than several different pans and cooking utensils. There's absolutely no need to broil, fry, and grill when great results can come from a single cooking method. It's all just a matter of timing.

A classic English breakfast includes pork sausages, but beef, turkey, or even vegetarian sausages work well too — just make sure to adjust the cooking time according to the instructions on the packet. Bacon is usually an essential ingredient in this dish as well, and baking it in the oven rather than frying ensures that it'll become crispy rather than greasy. Another key component in this all-day breakfast dish are the eggs that cook really well in the oven. Of course, how long you cook them depends on whether you prefer your yolks to be hard or runny.