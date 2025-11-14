7 Aluminum Foil Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Reviewing aluminum foil brands might not be the most glamorous undertaking, but it's certainly one of the more practical ones. Let's be honest, aluminum foil has almost as many uses as WD-40, and virtually every kitchen has a roll.

Aluminum foil was conceived in 1910, when it was first rolled out (literally) as an alternative to tin foil, which left a "tinny" aftertaste on certain foods. The thin, pliable sheets of metal were used to block light, moisture, and aroma from a variety of products. Fun fact: Within one year of aluminum foil's creation, Toblerone began wrapping its triangle-shaped chocolate bars in the cutting-edge material. Fast forward a century and one thing is clear — aluminum foil is a staple in most homes. And, as is the case with most popular provisions, many manufacturers want a slice of the pie — from larger national brands to smaller grocery chains.

To help you navigate the foil options and spend your money wisely, I purchased seven brands of aluminum foil and put them to the test by ripping, wrapping, and unwrapping. I judged each product on the quality of the foil and durability of the box. I also took into account the overall value for money, as some brands were pricier than others. Seven baked potatoes later, and I've crafted the ultimate guide to aluminum foil. While all these brands will suffice, there are some clear winners. Next time your roll runs out, review this ranking before you shop to get the best bang for your buck.