The Foolproof Hack To Make Sure Your Aluminum Foil Is Nonstick

It's a tale as old as time: You line your baking tray with foil, arrange your potatoes or chicken or veggies, and bake, only for the aluminum foil to unceremoniously stick to everything, ruining your dinner. It's a tragedy when your foil foils your plans. Luckily, there's an extremely easy way to make sure your aluminum foil is nonstick. And no, you don't have to buy special nonstick foil.

All you have to do to prevent sticking is crumple up your sheet of aluminum foil before placing food on it. Then, lay it out flat again but with the crinkles intact, spray with cooking oil, and arrange your food as you normally would, making sure not to completely flatten out the foil in the process.

You'll notice that your food doesn't stick nearly as much as it used to. That's because the texture created by crumpling up the aluminum foil creates air pockets for more even cooking and less surface area for the food to stick to. Now your food won't be impossible to lift up with a spatula when it's ready. It's easy, cheap, and there's really no downside to giving it a try. This is just one of many clever aluminum foil hacks to use around the kitchen.