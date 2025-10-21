What You Need To Know If Using The Aluminum Foil Scrubbing Hack On A Cast-Iron Pan

Cast-iron pans might be your most prized culinary possessions. They're sturdy, long-lasting, and are often passed down for generations. But to keep them in pristine condition, you'll need to take care of them properly. So, what happens when you have a bit of rust on the bottom? Enter the affordable household item you likely have hidden in your cabinets: aluminum foil.

Aluminum foil is one of those everyday items that has many clever uses. In this case, the aluminum foil helps remove rust in a two-fold manner. Because of its durability, it can physically scrub and remove rust when balled up tightly for a good surface area without scratching the metal. Chemically, rust is known as iron oxide, and when it comes in contact with aluminum, it undergoes a reaction that removes the rust. Once the cast-iron pan is rust-free, don't skip the most important step before using it to keep it in prime condition for searing and caramelizing all your favorite dishes: Re-seasoning it.

Seasoning your cast-iron pan is beneficial for several reasons, including creating an even cooking surface that allows for easy food release and providing an extra barrier to prevent rust and erosion.