The Simple Aluminum Foil Hack To Keep Bananas Fresher Longer

With so many uses, from snacking on them plain to using them as a topping for your cereal, yogurt, or oatmeal, bananas are the most popular fruits sold in the U.S., according to the International Fresh Produce Association. The downside to bananas is that they don't stay fresh for very long when kept on your kitchen counter — only around two to six days when they're ripe. Luckily, there are a few different ways to keep bananas fresh. You can use a plastic wrap hack, but if you're fresh out of plastic wrap, there's another simple hack that calls for aluminum foil instead.

Simply rip off a small piece of aluminum foil and wrap that tightly around the stems of a bunch of bananas. This prevents the bananas from releasing something called ethylene gas, which is what's responsible for their sometimes too-rapid ripening, and makes your bunch of bananas stay fresher longer.